Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi

Huh, would you look at that? Seems Joe Biden's brother, James, told FBI agents about Hunter and the Biden family trying to help a Chinese energy company purchase U.S. energy assets.

No, really.

Now, why oh why would Hunter want to do that? And what percentage was in it for 'The Big Guy'?

This thread from Kanekoa the Great is a short must-read:

BREAKING - President Joe Biden's brother, James Biden, told FBI agents that Hunter Biden and the Biden family attempted to help a Chinese energy company purchase U.S. energy assets while believing the Chinese company's chairman was directly tied to Chinese President Xi Jinping.… pic.twitter.com/WOSVnMKrr1 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 28, 2023

From the actual post (because it's a long one):

In other words, the Bidens were paid millions by their Chinese energy partners, effectively operating as unregistered foreign lobbyists, in a business partnership personally approved by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which leveraged the Biden family's connections within the U.S. government to assist China in acquiring U.S. energy assets. Just a few years ago, these actions by a President and his family would have been considered treasonous.

Gosh golly gee, we are certainly not experts on any of this BUT this seems like a pretty big deal to us.

*cough cough*

Biden Bombshell: President's brother told FBI family tried to help Chinese firm buy US energy assetshttps://t.co/sJOt0NpGGF — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 28, 2023

No wonder they were working so hard to call all of this Russian disinformation.

And we get the feeling this is just the start of it.

#ImpeachmentInquiry

Marco Polo Report reveals Chinese President personally approved Bidens' meetings with Chinese energy tycoonhttps://t.co/9dVaT0bT1w — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 28, 2023

Xi approved the Biden family's meeting with the Chinese energy company.

Wow.

Again, seems like a PRETTY big deal to us.

The kitchen's warming up. — GoDC (@GoDC4u) September 28, 2023

We certainly hope so - we've had the popcorn waiting for months (years) now.

