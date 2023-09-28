Because EFF those poor kids! Robert Reich comes out against school choice, steps...
Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi

Sam J.
September 28, 2023
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Huh, would you look at that? Seems Joe Biden's brother, James, told FBI agents about Hunter and the Biden family trying to help a Chinese energy company purchase U.S. energy assets.

No, really.

Now, why oh why would Hunter want to do that? And what percentage was in it for 'The Big Guy'?

This thread from Kanekoa the Great is a short must-read:

From the actual post (because it's a long one):

In other words, the Bidens were paid millions by their Chinese energy partners, effectively operating as unregistered foreign lobbyists, in a business partnership personally approved by Chinese President Xi Jinping, which leveraged the Biden family's connections within the U.S. government to assist China in acquiring U.S. energy assets. Just a few years ago, these actions by a President and his family would have been considered treasonous.

Gosh golly gee, we are certainly not experts on any of this BUT this seems like a pretty big deal to us.

*cough cough*

No wonder they were working so hard to call all of this Russian disinformation.

And we get the feeling this is just the start of it.

#ImpeachmentInquiry

Xi approved the Biden family's meeting with the Chinese energy company.

Wow.

Again, seems like a PRETTY big deal to us.

We certainly hope so - we've had the popcorn waiting for months (years) now.

***

