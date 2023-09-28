Breanna Morello who was forced OUT at Fox News for refusing vaxx OWNS Brian Kilmeade and his fake outrage

Seems Fox News is having a rather rough 24 hours between that joke of a GOP Debate last night and now this from former Fox News employee Breanna Morello who was allegedly forced out at the network for refusing to take the clot shot ... sorry, COVID shot.

Advertisement

It's hard to blame her for being pissed off seeing this fake outrage from Brian Kilmeade about someone else being FORCED to take the shot when he knows damn well what Fox News did when it came to the shot.

Good on Morello for calling him out (she tagged him even):

FOX GUEST: I was fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate…



BRIAN KILMEADE: Are you kidding me?!



@kilmeade keeps pretending to be appalled by other employers who pushed their unvaccinated employees out but fails to carry that same level of “outrage” when his OWN… — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 28, 2023

I thought that was weird also. Fox had nonstop propaganda from pfizer and they were all telling us to get vaccinated ( Implied that we were bad people if we didn’t get vaxxed) — Lynda woolard (@lyndaPT72) September 28, 2023

Not as bad as the president telling the unvaxxed they were in for a winter of illness and DEATH but still not great.

I’m not sure about this. Tucker claims he’s had no vaccination and he worked there during that time. — JeffO (@JeffOstler1) September 28, 2023

Dude, walk away.

I worked for Fox. I was one of the people forced out over the NYC vaccine mandate.



Tucker wasn’t based in New York. His producers and writers were. Tucker stood up for them and fox didn’t force them to comply.



I have the complete story on my substack. It’s free. Feel free to… — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 28, 2023

There ya' go.

The lack of self awareness.... — The Yossi Schmidt Show (@YossiShow) September 28, 2023

It's impressive.

And sadly, it's going around.

Did he say it while wearing his Ukraine pin??? — lisa alex🇺🇸🪳 (@lisaalex3) September 28, 2023

Meep.

***

Related:

Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box

John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)

Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi

Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.