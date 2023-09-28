Try not to get emotional as Dems point to 'the only thing the...
Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment...
Was This the Worst Debate Moderator Yet?
WH spox & Hunter Biden's lawyer spotted NOT having the same spin
Gosh, these sound FAMILIAR: Chaya Raichik shares list of words getting conservatives demon...
Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying...
The Second Republican Debate Was a Dumpster Fire
John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails...
Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachme...
A bunch of kids occupied Speaker McCarthy's office today ... but don't call...
Just for fun ... a comprehensive roundup of the best memes from last...
How's THIS for a contradictory fact-check from the NY Times
Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co....
Because EFF those poor kids! Robert Reich comes out against school choice, steps...

Breanna Morello who was forced OUT at Fox News for refusing vaxx OWNS Brian Kilmeade and his fake outrage

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on September 28, 2023
Meme screenshot

Seems Fox News is having a rather rough 24 hours between that joke of a GOP Debate last night and now this from former Fox News employee Breanna Morello who was allegedly forced out at the network for refusing to take the clot shot ... sorry, COVID shot.

Advertisement

It's hard to blame her for being pissed off seeing this fake outrage from Brian Kilmeade about someone else being FORCED to take the shot when he knows damn well what Fox News did when it came to the shot.

Good on Morello for calling him out (she tagged him even):

Not as bad as the president telling the unvaxxed they were in for a winter of illness and DEATH but still not great.

Dude, walk away.

Recommended

Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch
Sam J.
Advertisement

There ya' go.

It's impressive.

And sadly, it's going around.

Meep.

***

Related:

Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box

John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)

Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi

Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: FOX NEWS VACCINE COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch
Sam J.
Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box
Sam J.
John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)
Sam J.
WH spox & Hunter Biden's lawyer spotted NOT having the same spin
Doug P.
Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachment
Doug P.
Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch Sam J.
Advertisement