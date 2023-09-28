The Second Republican Debate Was a Dumpster Fire
Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on September 28, 2023

Ugh, would someone please tell AOC to change the record already? 

Not to mention, she does NOT in any way, shape, or form speak for an entire nation of women. We're pretty sure she can't even define a woman, let alone speak for all women.

Just sayin'.

Take all the seats, Sandy.

We're gonna guess Sandy can't really explain what a woman is because we all know her supporters would be very angry is she actually admitted the SCIENCE and LITERAL TRUTH about what is and is not a woman.

So until Democrats can stop playing pretend with mentally ill men they can all have a nice, refreshing glass of STFU juice. In fact, we're feeling generous, give them TWO GLASSES.

Riley Gaines dropped her:

BOOM.

Another BOOM.

She is.

And not a funny one.

Funny how they suddenly care about women when they need them to vote in a general election.

For SHAME.

***

WOMEN ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

