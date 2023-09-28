Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box

Ugh, would someone please tell AOC to change the record already?

Not to mention, she does NOT in any way, shape, or form speak for an entire nation of women. We're pretty sure she can't even define a woman, let alone speak for all women.

Advertisement

Just sayin'.

It’s disgusting, misogynistic, and if Republicans want to continue pissing off an entire nation of women, please be my guest.



We’ll see you at the ballot box. 🗳️🔥 https://t.co/q3KZbo0bpt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 28, 2023

Take all the seats, Sandy.

How can it be misogynistic when you can’t define what a woman is? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) September 28, 2023

What is a woman? — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) September 28, 2023

OK, but what is a woman? Please kindly provide a definition, you absolute genius. — Meara (@MillennialOther) September 28, 2023

What is a woman? — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) September 28, 2023

We're gonna guess Sandy can't really explain what a woman is because we all know her supporters would be very angry is she actually admitted the SCIENCE and LITERAL TRUTH about what is and is not a woman.

So until Democrats can stop playing pretend with mentally ill men they can all have a nice, refreshing glass of STFU juice. In fact, we're feeling generous, give them TWO GLASSES.

Riley Gaines dropped her:

Is this the same AOC that said upholding Title IX as it was intended is "indefensible and embarrassing"?



Because surely the person saying women don't deserve equal opportunities wouldn't call someone else a misogynist without first claiming to be one herself. https://t.co/JBqNHc2qDY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 28, 2023

BOOM.

Words mean nothing without actions to support it. AOC doesn't care about women's safety, privacy, equal opportunities, or dignity as made clear by her vote on HR 734, the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act



This displayed contempt for women is the definition of misogyny pic.twitter.com/mhPmx1nZqv — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 28, 2023

Another BOOM.

She is.

And not a funny one.

She’s a hypocrite. Like a lot of politicians.



It’s all about speaking on side with your team and their message. No integrity.



Funny how they know what a woman is when it suits them to call something misogynistic 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Christopher O’Flynn, M.Ed (@MuinteoirChris) September 28, 2023

Funny how they suddenly care about women when they need them to vote in a general election.

She still hasn't brought me the drink I ordered. — Steve Six 😎 🇺🇸 (@SteveSix11) September 28, 2023

For SHAME.

***

Related:

John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)

Treason?! Biden BOMBSHELL thread details energy deal between Biden family and Chinese co. connected to Xi

Advertisement

Hollaria Briden calls Ed Krassenstein OUT for going 'full MAGA racist' in HILARIOUS back and forth

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.