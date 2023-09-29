David Hogg OBLITERATED for claiming his pal Maxwell Frost obliterated Republicans' 'sham impeachment'

Is anyone else starting to feel like the mean old lady on the corner telling kids to get off her lawn or is that just us? Seriously, these 'kids' today playing politics are really and truly some of the dumbest we've seen.

Advertisement

And we've seen a lot of dumb.

Case in point, David Hogg. Hogg is cheering his equally ignorant pal, Maxwell Frost, for using pretty pictures to 'obliterate Republicans sham impeachment'.

No ... really.

Former March For Our Lives national organizing Director, and now first Gen Z member of Congress @MaxwellFrostFL just obliterated Republicans sham impeachment pic.twitter.com/xYOmHzkCv3 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 28, 2023

Harvard!

He’s not gonna sleep with you David. — Stilettos&Shotguns (@thereal_SnS) September 28, 2023

*snickers*

I’m not sure you know what the word “obliterate” means — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 28, 2023

No, he didn't.



He didn't obliterate anything - he just whined like the child he is. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 28, 2023

Far too many people Hogg's age seem to confuse a temper tantrum and whining with activism.

“Obliterated”



Such a simpleton — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 28, 2023

Kid cosplaying at Congress with colorful board is not the same as obliterating something. — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) September 28, 2023

RA RA RA!

pffft.



Rookie. — Based and Biased (@based_biased) September 28, 2023

It’s an inquiry, stupid child, an inquiry. — Doug Walkinghorse (@walkinghorseMT) September 29, 2023

And there's that.

This isn't even an impeachment, Davie. It's an inquiry ...

We'd tell him to stay in school but we're not sure Harvard did him any good anyway.

***

Related:

Look on Jonathan Turley's face as AOC tries a 'gotcha' during Biden impeachment inquiry is PERFECT -watch

Breanna Morello who was forced OUT at Fox News for refusing vaxx OWNS Brian Kilmeade and his fake outrage

Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying to speak for ALL women at the ballot box

John Fetterman's big PRANK he pulled on Repubs behind Biden impeachment inquiry fails SPECTACULARLY (pic)

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.