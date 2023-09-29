David Hogg OBLITERATED for claiming his pal Maxwell Frost obliterated Republicans' 'sham impeachment'

'IDGAF': Oilfield Rando DROPS Ilhan Omar for using 'unpaid fed employees' to shame...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on September 29, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Is anyone else starting to feel like the mean old lady on the corner telling kids to get off her lawn or is that just us? Seriously, these 'kids' today playing politics are really and truly some of the dumbest we've seen.

And we've seen a lot of dumb.

Case in point, David Hogg. Hogg is cheering his equally ignorant pal, Maxwell Frost, for using pretty pictures to 'obliterate Republicans sham impeachment'. 

No ... really.

Harvard!

*snickers*

Far too many people Hogg's age seem to confuse a temper tantrum and whining with activism.

RA RA RA!

And there's that.

This isn't even an impeachment, Davie. It's an inquiry ...

We'd tell him to stay in school but we're not sure Harvard did him any good anyway.

***

***

