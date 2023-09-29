'IDGAF': Oilfield Rando DROPS Ilhan Omar for using 'unpaid fed employees' to shame GOP into funding gov

While we certainly feel for federal employees who may well go through a furlough if the government shuts down, knowing what the federal govt. did to private businesses and jobs in order to 'protect us' from a virus with a 99% survival rate makes it much more difficult to be an adult in this situation. Especially when you have doorknobs like Ilhan Omar throwing a pity party for federal employees while DEMANDING student debt be canceled.

Yeah, not gonna happen.

With student loan repayments starting in October, a Republican shutdown would force unpaid federal workers and contractors to pay bills they can’t afford. This is unacceptable.



No more Republican games – cancel student debt and fund the government now. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) September 28, 2023

Lots of us pay bills we can't afford, Ilhan.

It's called reality.

It's called adulting.

You really should try it at some point.

Twitchy fave Oilfield Rando had this to say in response:

The government shut down the whole economy without a second thought.



People were arrested for opening their businesses.



Livelihoods built over lifetimes were destroyed.



I cannot stress enough how much IDGAF about a government shutdown or its effect on government workers. https://t.co/e8nSWd11bB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 29, 2023

I cannot stress enough how much IDGAF about a government shutdown or its effect on government workers.

Ouch, but considering what they did to his industry? Understandable.

I've never understood why gov't workers don't have to work through shutdowns but they still get paid. If I knew I was going to get paid, I would go to work. — Dennis the OG Spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) September 29, 2023

Government versus private industry.

"15 Days to Slow the Spending" .... — Problematically Non-Compliant (@LithiumLinus) September 29, 2023

THERE ya' go!

Just until we know what's going on ... just so slow the 'spend.'

Seems fair.

***

