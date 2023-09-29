'IDGAF': Oilfield Rando DROPS Ilhan Omar for using 'unpaid fed employees' to shame GOP into funding gov

Matt Walsh takes SAVAGE victory lap after ACLU fails to block TN's gender-affirming...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on September 29, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

While we certainly feel for federal employees who may well go through a furlough if the government shuts down, knowing what the federal govt. did to private businesses and jobs in order to 'protect us' from a virus with a 99% survival rate makes it much more difficult to be an adult in this situation. Especially when you have doorknobs like Ilhan Omar throwing a pity party for federal employees while DEMANDING student debt be canceled.

Yeah, not gonna happen.

Lots of us pay bills we can't afford, Ilhan.

It's called reality.

It's called adulting.

You really should try it at some point.

Twitchy fave Oilfield Rando had this to say in response:

I cannot stress enough how much IDGAF about a government shutdown or its effect on government workers.

Ouch, but considering what they did to his industry? Understandable.

Government versus private industry.

THERE ya' go!

Just until we know what's going on ... just so slow the 'spend.'

Seems fair.

***

