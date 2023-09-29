REE! Alexander Vindman flips OUT over 1 simple, common-sense question from Elon Musk about Ukraine

Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton INSPIRES us to make waves by her partnership with...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:35 PM on September 29, 2023

Elon Musk asked a very simple question that many Americans would like answered about our government seemingly caring MORE about Ukraine's border than our own. You'd think with the number of illegal aliens crossing into this country (many of them not from Mexico) it would be a priority for our elected officials.

But nope.

Here is what Elon asked:

Notice he said both parties. 

Sadly, he's right.

Now, for whatever reason, Alexander Vindman decided to jump into action and snark at Elon for the question. 

He's such a toad.

Not even really a troll ... he's just embarrassing at this point. Elon has yet to respond to Vindman (honestly, we almost wonder if Vindman has Elon blocked but still talks trash so his followers think he's BRAVE!), and we doubt he will.

Others had a thing or two to say:

Says a lot about Vindman and ain't none of it any good.

***

