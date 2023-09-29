REE! Alexander Vindman flips OUT over 1 simple, common-sense question from Elon Musk about Ukraine

Elon Musk asked a very simple question that many Americans would like answered about our government seemingly caring MORE about Ukraine's border than our own. You'd think with the number of illegal aliens crossing into this country (many of them not from Mexico) it would be a priority for our elected officials.

But nope.

Here is what Elon asked:

Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

Notice he said both parties.

Sadly, he's right.

Now, for whatever reason, Alexander Vindman decided to jump into action and snark at Elon for the question.

Probably because they know something you don’t. Because the understand the risks of Russia winning and Ukraine loosing this war. Maybe you should do a “fact finding” trip to Ukraine and let us know what you find? https://t.co/EMB115B9Zt — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) September 29, 2023

He's such a toad.

Not even really a troll ... he's just embarrassing at this point. Elon has yet to respond to Vindman (honestly, we almost wonder if Vindman has Elon blocked but still talks trash so his followers think he's BRAVE!), and we doubt he will.

Others had a thing or two to say:

Have another donut, Pillsbury Doughboy.



They’re accepting all able-bodied men over there. So, when are you leaving? — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 29, 2023

I can't think of a single risk to my life if Ukraine fails. I don't want this but it does not affect me what so ever. I'm more concerned with bills and inflation that does affect me — JNord405 (@NordquistJon) September 29, 2023

For most of my life to Ukraine was known to be the most corrupt government in the world. Nothing has changed. — Daniel Wymer MAGATS (@d_wymer) September 29, 2023

Says a lot about Vindman and ain't none of it any good.

***

***

