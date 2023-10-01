Twitter/X reacts to Bowman fire alarm drama and #S30 is born
The Lincoln Project uses Biden and decency in the same sentence and Twitter/X...
Bill Maher has officially joined team anyone but Biden and it's brutal (watch)
Highest number of illegal immigrants in history crossed the border in September
Joe Walsh doesn't seem to grasp innocent until proven guilty with Menendez
Media: GOP lawmakers accuse Democrat of pulling a fire alarm
Shortage of camouflage uniforms for Marines expected until 2024
Secretary Antony Blinken tries to cover for the Canadian Parliament applauding a Nazi
WATCH: Blues should never be elevator music: Anthony Blinken murders a Muddy Waters...
A confused Rep. Jamaal Bowman says he thought pulling the fire alarm would...
George Santos gives us a lesson in fire safety for Jamaal Bowman
Woke Gen. Mark Milley slams Donald Trump in retirement speech
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us...
Go for it! Republicans move to EXPEL Jamaal Bowman after 'accidental' fire alarm...

Take. The. L! Jamaal Bowman's statement about pulling the fire alarm only makes things HILARIOUSLY worse

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on October 01, 2023
Meme

You know it's bad for an elected official when their two choices after doing something REALLY stupid are admitting it was stupid OR having to claim they were too stupid to know any better. It's ESPECIALLY bad when they go the route of being too stupid to know F-I-R-E doesn't actually spell door.

Advertisement

But that's basically the gist of Jamaal Bowman's statement about why he pulled the fire alarm.

Take a look at this embarrassing nonsense:

If someone like MTG or Lauren Boebert had done this, the media would be accusing them of trying to somehow help Trump BUT since Bowman is a Democrat it's (D)ifferent.

It's honestly almost as if they expect Democrats to be dumber or something.

Yeah, that's it.

Guess how many people AREN'T buying into Bowman's statement:

Nope.

Ok, that's not fair - there are a few really stupid people on the Left who are trying to somehow defend this hot mess but it's not going anywhere. No one with an actual functioning brain in their heads believes this.

Recommended

Twitter/X reacts to Bowman fire alarm drama and #S30 is born
RickRobinson
Advertisement

Pretty sure he means amazing in a really really really horrible way here.

Basically, yeah.

Ironically, Bowman used to be a principal so you'd think he would RECOGNIZE a freakin' fire alarm. Heh.

We laughed far harder at this than we should have.

Advertisement

He absolutely did.

He should be charged for it.

We're, however, not holding our breath.

***

Related:

Dem staffer caught whispering something VERY telling during Pete Buttigieg interview on The View (watch)

Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED by stats and MATH after making ugly dig at Kristi Noem about gun violence in SD

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CONGRESS DEMOCRATS FIRE SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Twitter/X reacts to Bowman fire alarm drama and #S30 is born
RickRobinson
Bill Maher has officially joined team anyone but Biden and it's brutal (watch)
RickRobinson
Hilarious! Awesome roofer goes viral after revealing how he punishes Leftist customers
justmindy
The Lincoln Project uses Biden and decency in the same sentence and Twitter/X explodes with laughter
RickRobinson
'I'm surprised this doesn't happen more often,': YouTube prank goes wrong and people have opinions
Chad Felix Greene
HEY GUYS the ratio on this post about gender neutral languages has us ROLLING
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Twitter/X reacts to Bowman fire alarm drama and #S30 is born RickRobinson
Advertisement