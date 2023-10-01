Take. The. L! Jamaal Bowman's statement about pulling the fire alarm only makes things HILARIOUSLY worse

You know it's bad for an elected official when their two choices after doing something REALLY stupid are admitting it was stupid OR having to claim they were too stupid to know any better. It's ESPECIALLY bad when they go the route of being too stupid to know F-I-R-E doesn't actually spell door.

Advertisement

But that's basically the gist of Jamaal Bowman's statement about why he pulled the fire alarm.

Take a look at this embarrassing nonsense:

Statement from Congressman Jamaal Bowman. pic.twitter.com/v6qjdHNI7T — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) October 1, 2023

If someone like MTG or Lauren Boebert had done this, the media would be accusing them of trying to somehow help Trump BUT since Bowman is a Democrat it's (D)ifferent.

It's honestly almost as if they expect Democrats to be dumber or something.

Yeah, that's it.

Guess how many people AREN'T buying into Bowman's statement:

Does anyone believe the “I thought the fire alarm would open the door” line? pic.twitter.com/lPb7zUDCo6 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 1, 2023

Nope.

Ok, that's not fair - there are a few really stupid people on the Left who are trying to somehow defend this hot mess but it's not going anywhere. No one with an actual functioning brain in their heads believes this.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who doesn’t give his political opponents the benefit of the doubt, is asking his political opponents to give him the benefit of the doubt https://t.co/5H8cwx6tj2 — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 1, 2023

Whoever put this statement out, or gave legal advice on it, or tried to cover it up with lies, is part of a criminal conspiracy to interfere with the operations of our revered Congress. RICO charges for all involved! Isn’t that how it works? https://t.co/4tBNLHZeeW — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) October 1, 2023

Simply amazing. Imagine how much more respect he would get if he said “yup, I did it, bad move, but I tried” as opposed to assuming every American is on acid and will believe this messy diaper of a story. https://t.co/F4RUt512QN — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 1, 2023

Pretty sure he means amazing in a really really really horrible way here.

"I am a moron who got lost in a building I've worked in for 3 years." https://t.co/BFvFbxWC77 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 1, 2023

Basically, yeah.

Breaking ... Jamaal Bowman says he believes fire alarms are door openers. - 😂😂😂 What a liar. https://t.co/p2mmnLOsRN — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 1, 2023

Literal 4 year old children know what a fire alarm does.



Prison for 20 years right next to the J6 prisoners. https://t.co/3WgcTYaji4 — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) October 1, 2023

Ironically, Bowman used to be a principal so you'd think he would RECOGNIZE a freakin' fire alarm. Heh.

Statement from Senator Al Franken:



I grabbed her boobs, mistakenly thinking that they would open the door. I sincerely apologize for any confusion this has caused. https://t.co/0siaip7Ruu pic.twitter.com/CFsKH1G70d — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) October 1, 2023

We laughed far harder at this than we should have.

Stunning that a former elementary school principal has the comprehension skills of a flea.



The signage could not have been more clear. You engaged in an attempt to interfere with Congressional business... a crime, and according to those who have recently been convicted of this… https://t.co/iw4MH9z2RZ — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) October 1, 2023

The only thing stupider than Jamaal Bowman is a Jamaal Bowman constituent... which is why he'll get a pass. https://t.co/qPUUrDrLUv — BrownSkin (@BrunusCutis) October 1, 2023

I knew never to pull a fire alarm for no reason because my mom would have beat my natural black ass if I ever did such a thing.



Jamaal knew what he was doing. https://t.co/W4wLWTtRjE — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) October 1, 2023

Advertisement

He absolutely did.

He should be charged for it.

We're, however, not holding our breath.

***

Related:

Dem staffer caught whispering something VERY telling during Pete Buttigieg interview on The View (watch)

Gavin Newsom SCHOOLED by stats and MATH after making ugly dig at Kristi Noem about gun violence in SD

***

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.