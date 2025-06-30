New Yorker Mag Tries Eulogizing the 'Me Too' Movement by Name Dropping Two Women Who LIED About Assault

Charlize Theron’s Salty Rant: Bezos’ $50M Wedding Snub Stings Hollywood’s Bitter Elite
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on June 30, 2025
ImgFlip

This is rich.

For years, the media held up dishonest women as part of the 'Me Too' movement, using their fabricated stories of sexual assault and violence as proof that American men had a toxic masculinity problem.

Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of these women's stories didn't hold up under basic scrutiny and journalistic practice (remember the Rolling Stone UVA rape story?), and when the Left tried to use women like Christine Blasey Ford to derail Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court, the public saw it for what it really was: a political weapon.

Now the New Yorker wonders why the public just doesn't trust these women blindly anymore:

Here's more:

The backlash had begun. The #MeToo movement had created a sense of immense possibility for survivors of sexual violence. But, in time, that sense seemed to fade. Accusers, let down by the justice system, had turned to anonymous Instagram accounts, Excel spreadsheets, and Twitter threads. But these extrajudicial processes failed to offer due process to the accused. Al Franken was forced to resign from the Senate after accusations of sexual misconduct, and he apologized, but many of his colleagues later expressed regret that his case had not been independently investigated. The author Junot Díaz was culturally blacklisted over accusations that he had behaved inappropriately toward female writers, but a review commissioned by the Pulitzer Prize Board found no evidence of wrongdoing. The comedian Aziz Ansari was censured and mocked after an article came out depicting him pressuring a woman to have sex with him on a date. (Ansari said in a statement that he thought the interaction had been “completely consensual.”) A general fatigue with “cancellation” took hold, and conservative media outlets and politicians weaponized this weariness against the movement.

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
Simply incredible.

They are not capable of doing better.

It is not.

She admitted she made it all up.

This writer watched most of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial. She lied and accused Depp of horrific things.

They deserve this backlash.

Yup.

Those are the best names they could come up with.

It's beyond parody.

It sure is.

And the public knew it.

