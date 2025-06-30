New Yorker Mag Tries Eulogizing the 'Me Too' Movement by Name Dropping Two Women Who LIED About Assault

This is rich.

For years, the media held up dishonest women as part of the 'Me Too' movement, using their fabricated stories of sexual assault and violence as proof that American men had a toxic masculinity problem.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of these women's stories didn't hold up under basic scrutiny and journalistic practice (remember the Rolling Stone UVA rape story?), and when the Left tried to use women like Christine Blasey Ford to derail Brett Kavanaugh's appointment to the Supreme Court, the public saw it for what it really was: a political weapon.

Now the New Yorker wonders why the public just doesn't trust these women blindly anymore:

From Amber Heard to Christine Blasey Ford, many survivors of sexual violence have been left feeling betrayed by a public that once encouraged them to share their stories. Alexis Okeowo reports. https://t.co/osjiU6Cvc6 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 30, 2025

Here's more:

The backlash had begun. The #MeToo movement had created a sense of immense possibility for survivors of sexual violence. But, in time, that sense seemed to fade. Accusers, let down by the justice system, had turned to anonymous Instagram accounts, Excel spreadsheets, and Twitter threads. But these extrajudicial processes failed to offer due process to the accused. Al Franken was forced to resign from the Senate after accusations of sexual misconduct, and he apologized, but many of his colleagues later expressed regret that his case had not been independently investigated. The author Junot Díaz was culturally blacklisted over accusations that he had behaved inappropriately toward female writers, but a review commissioned by the Pulitzer Prize Board found no evidence of wrongdoing. The comedian Aziz Ansari was censured and mocked after an article came out depicting him pressuring a woman to have sex with him on a date. (Ansari said in a statement that he thought the interaction had been “completely consensual.”) A general fatigue with “cancellation” took hold, and conservative media outlets and politicians weaponized this weariness against the movement.

Simply incredible.

Wait, this isn't an article about how Heard and Ford abused the MeToo movement to paint themselves as "victims" thus damaging real victims and their chances of a voice?



Missed the bullseye much? It was the size of a barn, yet, you still missed. Do better. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) June 30, 2025

They are not capable of doing better.

This has got to be a parody account — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 30, 2025

It is not.

Don’t forget Crystal Mangum. — Chris (@chriswithans) June 30, 2025

She admitted she made it all up.

They were stories all right pic.twitter.com/cgLi6cKIDz — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) June 30, 2025

This writer watched most of the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial. She lied and accused Depp of horrific things.

They deserve this backlash.

"Survivors" lol. I think you meant "liars." — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) June 30, 2025

Yup.

Holy moly. Amber Heard to Christine Blasey Ford? Victims? — peaceprosperity (@peaceprosperity) June 30, 2025

Those are the best names they could come up with.

You really picked proven liars who abused the system to headline your article? LOL. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) June 30, 2025

It's beyond parody.

Well, that's what happens when a movement that used to have some legitimacy gets weaponized for partisan ends. https://t.co/8w3M4rSwZI — Observant JC (@JcObservant) June 30, 2025

Advertisement

It sure is.

And the public knew it.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.