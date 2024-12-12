Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in 2006

Crystal Mangum, who made national news when she accused three Duke Lacrosse team players of raping her in 2006, has now confessed that she made up the entire story. In March 2006, Mangum was hired as a stripper for a party organized by the team. She later claimed that she was drugged and raped by team members at the party.

Advertisement

Here’s her confession. (WATCH)

Holy shlit. Crystal Mangum just admitted after 18 years that she made up the r*pe allegation against the 3 Duke Lacrosse players.



She deserves life in prison.pic.twitter.com/lSpC8gwV0i — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 13, 2024

It took over a year for the State Attorney General’s office to declare the players were innocent and dismiss the charges.

Commenters were angry as expected.

Her lie ruined the members of that team’s lives. The whole world believed her lie and those players were totally vilified.



I’m glad they sued & won big money for it once the truth came out. Yet by then the damage had already been done. She’s in prison for another charge. Murder — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) December 13, 2024

Wait - so let me get this straight…1) she falsely accused guys of rape and then 2) years later got charged with murdering her boyfriend right?



Sigh. She’s quite the character. — ConservativeCarolinaGirl (@RightGoDeacs) December 13, 2024

After the charges were dismissed, she moved on with her life and settled with her boyfriend.

She later stabbed him which led to his death 10 days later. She is currently behind bars for his killing. One poster lays out the details.

Crystal Mangum is still in prison. She was convicted of second-degree murder in 2013 for the stabbing death of her boyfriend, Reginald Daye, and sentenced to serve between 14 and 18 years. Her projected release date was February 27, 2026, according to the North Carolina… — GREYWQLF - (100% MAGA) Vet. (@greywqlf) December 13, 2024

The rape case caused a media firestorm with expected calls of racism and injustice.

Many recall that Megyn Kelly was one of the few journalists who questioned the validity of the claims and character of Mangum.

I think it was Megyn Kelly who first suspected the girl made story up. — Yulia Goldshteyn (@GoldshteynYulia) December 13, 2024

Absolutely.

Sad to say Megyn Kelly @megynkelly was the only reporter who actually did their job during that entire fiasco.

Everyone else wanted to crucify those boys in the press.

She was the only one who asked the tough questions and questioned the story. — DeadCrypto (@RealDeadCrypto) December 13, 2024

Some are saying the case had wider implications and showed how easily it was to weaponize the justice system and mobs against people who are falsely accused.

Advertisement

"Crystal Mangum’s fabricated allegations didn’t just shatter the lives of the Duke Lacrosse players—she weaponized the justice system, emboldened mob mentality, and tarnished the integrity of real victims' voices. Eighteen years too late for the truth, but accountability? Nowhere… — N.L.R. (@NaturalWay_NLR) December 13, 2024

I’m sure the left will try to articulate a reason why this piece of garbage is a victim. — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) December 13, 2024

Yes, we would not be surprised if ‘journalists’ and their fellow activists find a way to make Mangum the victim. She is in prison today in North Carolina and has been there since 2018. She is projected to be released from prison in early 2026.