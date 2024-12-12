Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the...
Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in 2006

Warren Squire  |  9:32 PM on December 12, 2024
ImgFlip

Crystal Mangum, who made national news when she accused three Duke Lacrosse team players of raping her in 2006, has now confessed that she made up the entire story. In March 2006, Mangum was hired as a stripper for a party organized by the team. She later claimed that she was drugged and raped by team members at the party.

Here’s her confession. (WATCH)

It took over a year for the State Attorney General’s office to declare the players were innocent and dismiss the charges.

Commenters were angry as expected.

After the charges were dismissed, she moved on with her life and settled with her boyfriend.

She later stabbed him which led to his death 10 days later. She is currently behind bars for his killing. One poster lays out the details.

The rape case caused a media firestorm with expected calls of racism and injustice.

Many recall that Megyn Kelly was one of the few journalists who questioned the validity of the claims and character of Mangum.

Some are saying the case had wider implications and showed how easily it was to weaponize the justice system and mobs against people who are falsely accused.

Yes, we would not be surprised if ‘journalists’ and their fellow activists find a way to make Mangum the victim. She is in prison today in North Carolina and has been there since 2018. She is projected to be released from prison in early 2026.

