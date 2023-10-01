Did Biden just spill the beans on his Ukrainian 'interests' in statement on bipartisan funding bill?

LOL! The Jamaal Bowman fire alarm memes are … on FIRE
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on October 01, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Biden released a statement on the 'bipartisan' funding bill the so-called public servants in Congress passed last night.

Seems he's not happy about Ukraine's funding being cut off for now.

Hrm.

Why would the President of the United States be SO determined to continue funding another country even if it meant our own government shut down and our country failed? Pretty sure this in and of itself proves there is something more here for Biden than just 'defending democracy'. It's one thing to care about another country getting invaded by Russia because Putin is evil AF, but to willingly shut your own government down if the elected officials who represent the will of the people want the funding to stop?

What the EFF?

Seriously. We can stop funding a war that is not ours. 

So why is Biden so damn desperate to keep the funding going? Is he worried Zelenskyy will spill the goods? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

*cough cough*

No more funding to Ukaine.

BIDEN BUDGET UKRAINE

