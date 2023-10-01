Did Biden just spill the beans on his Ukrainian 'interests' in statement on bipartisan funding bill?

Biden released a statement on the 'bipartisan' funding bill the so-called public servants in Congress passed last night.

Seems he's not happy about Ukraine's funding being cut off for now.

Hrm.

Biden responds to government funding bill being passed:



"We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted." pic.twitter.com/qpeL8lwfFv — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 1, 2023

Why would the President of the United States be SO determined to continue funding another country even if it meant our own government shut down and our country failed? Pretty sure this in and of itself proves there is something more here for Biden than just 'defending democracy'. It's one thing to care about another country getting invaded by Russia because Putin is evil AF, but to willingly shut your own government down if the elected officials who represent the will of the people want the funding to stop?

What the EFF?

Yeah we can though. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) October 1, 2023

Seriously. We can stop funding a war that is not ours.

So why is Biden so damn desperate to keep the funding going? Is he worried Zelenskyy will spill the goods? *adjusts tinfoil hat*

Why? Is Zelensky going to release the dirt he has on the Bidens if the money stops? — Phoenix (@PhoenixPeaceLuv) October 1, 2023

*cough cough*

Shut it all down — 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 (@kitchie_witchie) October 1, 2023

No more funding to Ukaine.

Aka: "We can not under any circumstances allow money from America to Ukraine to be interrupted because if that happens, my crooked deals with the dictator Zelensky will be shown to the world plus my 10%." — xxxx (@XXXX61409723) October 1, 2023

Hey, we didn't say it.

We saw it.

We didn't disagree with it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn't say it.

So there.

FJB — Scottsdale Dad (@ScottsdaleDad) October 1, 2023

All day, every day.

***

