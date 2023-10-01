Thomas Massie shares DAMNING video showing everyone how 'stable' Jamaal Brown really IS (isn't) *watch*

You know if they're pushing the 'he just got super confused' argument to defend Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm the reality of who he is and what they think he was really doing is not good. Like at all.

Especially after Thomas Massie shared a video reminding the masses of another time Bowman was disrupting government business.

As Massie says, this is the guy who pulled the fire alarm on Saturday.

Do you really think he just got confused?

Watch:

In case you missed it, this is the same stable individual who pulled the fire alarm today in the Capitol during votes. https://t.co/9IFpxKYH0a — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 1, 2023

Stable individual.

Democrats sure can pick 'em. Hey, at least Bowman can figure out how to put his big-boy clothes on, right?

This is a great test as to whether everyone is equal under the law or whether well-connected Democrats can break the law with impunity. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 1, 2023

We're not expecting anything much to happen to Bowman because as we have seen more than firsthand, everyone is NOT equal under the law.

Not with Biden in the White House.

He's a Communist. — James Lindsay, honorary Canuck (@ConceptualJames) October 1, 2023

Nut job. Communist.

Same difference.

Mentally unfit to be a member of Congress. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 1, 2023

Wow what great impulse control he has. — Boko ‘Rhodesia Rememberer’ Harambe🇸🇴✝️ (@BokoHarambe) October 1, 2023

Surely he'd never pull the fire alarm on purpose and was just totally confused by the contraption on the wall that literally said FIRE.

Prayers up for the high school students who endured fire drills with Principal Bowman. @MichaelDuncan — Meara (@MillennialOther) October 1, 2023

Amen.

He is a thoughtful person, no doubt. I am sure the word, "fire", reminded him of this argument with you, and ... well, he was confused. pic.twitter.com/itzc7CVX8J — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) October 1, 2023

THERE ya' go.

***

***

