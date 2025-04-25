Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)

As the Trump administration prepares to restart collecting student loan payments, much to the panic of Lefties and Democrats like Ro Khanna, here's a reminder from 'Dirty Jobs' host Mike Rowe that you don't have to go to college and end up in debt.

WATCH:

Mike Rowe: “We’ve got $1.7 trillion in student debt on the books and we’ve got 7.6 million open jobs right now—most of which don’t require a 4-year degree.”



“And we’ve got 6.8 million able-bodied men who are not only out of the workforce, they’re not looking.”



“We took shop… pic.twitter.com/33eVay6muE — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) April 24, 2025

This writer has strongly encouraged her boys to go into trades. Her eldest has decided to attend a local technical college to get a degree in accounting, which will be far less expensive than a traditional college.

She couldn't be more proud of how mature and thoughtful his decision was.

There is a program in a small Wyoming town where high school aged kids get the chance to learn about different trades during this week long program - and it is free to attend. All you need to do is get there.



We drove our son there a couple years ago. He learned to install… — Marnie Lopez (@marniekaylopez) April 25, 2025

Schools need to do more of this.

Is it too much to ask for a guidance counselor in high school or academic advisor in college to do a quick financial analysis? Students should be told what each degree costs and, conservatively, what they can expect in income. Will that income allow you to live and pay off the… — Unschooling myself every day (@unschoolmyself) April 25, 2025

They really thought Democrats would wipe away student loans.

Agree! One step further is why not offer vocational classes that colleges are offering such as cosmetology, XRay Techician, auto mechanic, medical tech, etc, as dual credits in high school as they do college classes. Kids then can graduate with a trade/skill from high school. — Sherry Morton (@SherryM24398964) April 25, 2025

Also a good idea.

Yeah but republicans don't want to raise the minimum wage. — William Hamill (@williamhbhamill) April 25, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

These trade jobs make much more than minimum wage.

The high cost of college is due to fafsa, and government intervention. Once schools learned what parents are making, and what the highest potential earnings might be, they charged what they could. Government gave schools cheap loans to expand their campus . Unless you plan on… — Matt57 (@Matthew5780761) April 25, 2025

Nothing ends up costing more than something the government tries to make 'affordable.'

See also: health insurance.

My brother in law got his schooling paid for and was making $ working part-time as an electrician apprentice while he was a student...so not only no debt but also came out on top.



Got flack for not going to a "4-yr college"



If I had to do it over again, I'd look for something… — Nathan Prissel (@Nathan_Prissel) April 25, 2025

We need electricians, plumbers, welders.

It’s easy. Make bankruptcy a way to remove student loans. If a bank gave out a loan to someone who went on to study a useless degree, the bank should lose https://t.co/neWQQlS089 — Kade (@DarthKadef) April 25, 2025

Joe Biden was one of the people who made it illegal to discharge student loans in bankruptcy, by the way.

He just lays it all out there… we have made disastrous choices for children's futures. Bring back shop class! Bring back auto mechanics! Less emphasis on college! https://t.co/0YUOimjKTn — bRaD Weston (@bweston) April 25, 2025

We'd be fine with this.

I’m proud of the work we are doing in Utah to right this generational wrong. Convincing every kid they need a bachelors degree was bad for our kids and our economy. We are making trade and technical education great again. https://t.co/02Z0rXtiQc — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 25, 2025

It will make things much better for us all.

