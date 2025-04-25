Way to Go, Dems! Here's More from Pam Bondi About the Illegal Alien...
Mike Rowe Drops Some TRUTH Bombs on Employment, Trades, and College Degrees (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

As the Trump administration prepares to restart collecting student loan payments, much to the panic of Lefties and Democrats like Ro Khanna, here's a reminder from 'Dirty Jobs' host Mike Rowe that you don't have to go to college and end up in debt.

WATCH:

This writer has strongly encouraged her boys to go into trades. Her eldest has decided to attend a local technical college to get a degree in accounting, which will be far less expensive than a traditional college.

She couldn't be more proud of how mature and thoughtful his decision was.

Schools need to do more of this.

They really thought Democrats would wipe away student loans.

Also a good idea.

EL. OH. EL.

These trade jobs make much more than minimum wage.

Nothing ends up costing more than something the government tries to make 'affordable.'

See also: health insurance.

We need electricians, plumbers, welders.

Joe Biden was one of the people who made it illegal to discharge student loans in bankruptcy, by the way.

We'd be fine with this.

It will make things much better for us all.

