Breaking: Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies at 57

Newsom chooses 'history-making' first Black lesbian to fill Feinstein's seat, there's just 1 BIG problem

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:33 AM on October 02, 2023
Twitter

Governor Gavin Newsom has selected the President of Emily's List to fill Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. Oh, she will also happen to be the first Black lesbian to serve in the Senate because you know, THAT'S SUPER IMPORTANT.

There's one big problem here though ... senators should probably live in the states where they serve, yes? Surely, since the Senate represents the STATES, you'd want someone who actually lives there.

Yes?

Welp: 

Ruh-roh.

She appears to live in MARYLAND.

Gosh, we're certainly not experts on these sorts of things but this doesn't look good or right to us.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Trudeau could totally identify as a Black lesbian ... 

Sam J.
Ding ding ding.

AFTER the fact.

Classy. 

***

