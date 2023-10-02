Newsom chooses 'history-making' first Black lesbian to fill Feinstein's seat, there's just 1 BIG problem

Governor Gavin Newsom has selected the President of Emily's List to fill Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat. Oh, she will also happen to be the first Black lesbian to serve in the Senate because you know, THAT'S SUPER IMPORTANT.

There's one big problem here though ... senators should probably live in the states where they serve, yes? Surely, since the Senate represents the STATES, you'd want someone who actually lives there.

Yes?

Welp:

Ruh-roh.

She appears to live in MARYLAND.

California’s newest Senator Laphonza Butler literally lives in Maryland and registered to vote here LAST YEAR https://t.co/0Ps00L3Nuq pic.twitter.com/YImmk48n5y — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 2, 2023

Gosh, we're certainly not experts on these sorts of things but this doesn't look good or right to us.

Her FEC filing 31 days ago lists Maryland as her residence and yet Gavin Newsom is naming Laphonza Butler to be a United States Senator representing a state she doesn’t even live in. However corrupt you think politics is, multiply it by a 1,000,000. pic.twitter.com/bQ2RVwGFYn — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2023

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Why not just name Trudeau since the constitution doesn’t matter — Cassie Nguyen (@azn_chic) October 2, 2023

Trudeau could totally identify as a Black lesbian ...

The reality is that @GavinNewsom couldn’t find a single qualified Black lesbian who was registered to vote in CA so he was forced to look out of state to fill Diane’s Senate seat. — @amuse (@amuse) October 2, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Oh hey, look who remembered to remove the Location data from her bio overnight! It’s California’s newest Senator! pic.twitter.com/x90OxXoSd6 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 2, 2023

AFTER the fact.

Classy.

