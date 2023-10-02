'Absolutely REKT': USA Today accidentally admits Libs of TikTok OWNS THEM publishing THIS...
HAA! AOC breaking out some BIG WORDS to prove she knows what she's talking about goes SO wrong (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on October 02, 2023

Would you look at that? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was adamant that progressives can be fiscally responsible.

We think?

Maybe?

Ya' know, the moment she pulled out the 'vociferously' adverb we sort of lost track of where she was going because we were too damn busy laughing at her 'word of the day' rambling.

Watch:

She doesn't just disagree, she VOCIFEROUSLY disagrees!

So there!

Someone broke out a thesaurus.

People who have no clue what they're talking about often pull out some $10-dollar words to make themselves sound smart so people won't question them on whatever it is they're talking about.

We're thinking this may be a new tactic for the woman who was once confused by a garbage disposal.

Seriously, that's not a joke. (Shout out to the late, great Greg Pollowitz on that one)

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: FISCAL CLIFF PROGRESSIVE ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

