HAA! AOC breaking out some BIG WORDS to prove she knows what she's talking about goes SO wrong (watch)

Would you look at that? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was adamant that progressives can be fiscally responsible.

We think?

Maybe?

Ya' know, the moment she pulled out the 'vociferously' adverb we sort of lost track of where she was going because we were too damn busy laughing at her 'word of the day' rambling.

Watch:

AOC: "I vociferously disagree with any assertion that progressivism is somehow incompatible with fiscal responsibility." pic.twitter.com/QBxwDNlwAu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2023

She doesn't just disagree, she VOCIFEROUSLY disagrees!

So there!

She’s up to V on her word of the day app. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 1, 2023

Someone broke out a thesaurus.

So many big words I need to look up. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 1, 2023

That’s a lot of fancy words to use to be absolutely wrong. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) October 1, 2023

People who have no clue what they're talking about often pull out some $10-dollar words to make themselves sound smart so people won't question them on whatever it is they're talking about.

We're thinking this may be a new tactic for the woman who was once confused by a garbage disposal.

Seriously, that's not a joke. (Shout out to the late, great Greg Pollowitz on that one)

***

***

