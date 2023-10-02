Oilfield Rando MOCKS NBC sob stories about ADULTS having to pay student loans back in HILARIOUS thread

Awwww, NBC News has a sad. Seems they're feeling very sorry for adults who knowingly took out student loans and have to actually pay them back. The horror. Who'da thunk agreeing to loan terms and signing on the dotted line would mean that someday those loans would have to be paid back?

For shame!

Heh.

NBC even put a story together sharing 'sob stories' about certain adults who we apparently should care more about than others. Oilfield Rando was good enough to go through and pull the sob stories out (and add commentary) to save us some clicks and taps.

He's a giver!

Let’s take a look at the article’s sob stories, shall we? I wanna see who’s crying…..🧵🧵🧵 https://t.co/j8C13Vjeep — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 1, 2023

We wanna see who's crying as well.

Yeah yeah, we're big meanies.

Dominque Byers borrowed $60k and got an MBA to become….a Human Resources consultant. He lives in Charlotte, a ridiculously expensive city. RIDICULOUSLY expensive. He spent the forebearance period borrowing even MORE money. pic.twitter.com/wDfL13Yly5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 1, 2023

WON'T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTANTS?!

Parvanae borrowed $60k to become a teacher, which means she could have gotten it all forgiven after a period of time teaching. But she quit, and now she’s a freelance writer who makes $200 a month. pic.twitter.com/TVC7wE9ZXd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 1, 2023

Wait, she did what now?

Keith got a masters to become an “operations manager” and sit on the board of a nonprofit in his free time. He spent the forebearance period stacking up credit card debt



I have a suggestion, Keith. Put your own oxygen mask on before trying to help others. Get a side gig pic.twitter.com/XaG6UTrUxW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 1, 2023

Forbearance is about saving money ... not accruing more debt.

Alrighty then.

Not sure what degree Rachel borrowed all that money for. But she used it to work from home in…professional development for a moving company? pic.twitter.com/fZamBBsNwQ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 1, 2023

We're starting to sense a LOT of bad decisions being made here.

Pat. My man. Before paying for college for four kids, did you ask what they wanted to major in?



Did you assess the starting salary and hiring rate for their major? Did you do ANYTHING to determine they’d be able to pay off the cost of their education? pic.twitter.com/qsTORVIaky — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 1, 2023

We're going to go ahead and say no, no he did not.

THE GRAND FINALE!!



Rhiannon. Her and hubby have $1 MILLION in student debt. He’s a former philosophy professor who decided to fix their debt problem by GOING TO LAW SCHOOL 🤦🏻‍♂️. They pay $3500/month RENT. She is also a lawyer.



I think this was the lady who called Dave Ramsey lol pic.twitter.com/OiRbzA1yX1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 1, 2023

How TF do you even qualify for ONE MILLION in student debt?!

These are the brain trusts who want Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck to pay off their loans. Hey Biden, see why this pisses us all off yet?

