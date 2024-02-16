East Palestine, OH Rolls Out the (Un)Welcome Wagon for Biden's 'Friday News Dump'-Style...
Jonathan Turley Blasts Judge (and Letitia James) After HUGE Penalty Against Trump in NY Civil Case

Doug P.  |  4:32 PM on February 16, 2024
Erin Schaff/New York Times via AP, Pool

When New York Attorney General Letitia James was running for that office, she campaigned on "getting" Donald Trump (in a very Stalin-esque "show me the man and I'll find you the crime" kind of way) and for now that has happened. 

The judge in this particular case has imposed a huge penalty on Trump:


New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled on Friday that former President Trump, his companies and fellow defendants must pay $364 million in the civil fraud trial over his business practices.

Why it matters: The ruling deals a massive financial blow to the GOP presidential frontrunner after he was recently ordered to pay $83.3 million in a separate trial.


  • Trump was also barred him from running a business as an officer or director of a corporation in New York for three years.

It's a little surprising the judge just didn't round it up: 

There was no better way for the New York legal system to tell businesses "you're welcome to incorporate here but it might cost you big if someday we decide we don't like you."

Did anybody think this particular judge was NOT going to hit Trump hard?

AG James would often take to Twitter to trash talk about Trump all while seeking gag orders to keep the former president and current GOP presidential candidate from giving it back. 

George Washington law professor Jonathan Turley was on Fox News and shredded the political witch hunt nature of what unfolded in New York.

Watch:

"Everything short of throwing him into a wood chipper," and rest assured if they could, they would. We're surprised Letitia James didn't recommend that option. And all this comes along with the huge irony of Democrats trying to portray Trump as the one who would "try to charge political opponents."

It's certainly ironic, isn't it?

*** 

