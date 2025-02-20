Hamas Parades the Caskets of the Murdered Hostages Through the Streets

On Thursday, Hamas released four Israeli hostages: Shiri Bibas and her young sons, Kfir and Ariel, as well as 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz. The scene was so appalling that even the United Nations released a statement saying "the hostage handover ceremony was cruel and despicable." "Innocent" Palestinians lined the roads as Hamas paraded the caskets of the four hostages through the streets.
The scenes from Gaza are horrifying.— Dr. Maalouf (@realMaalouf) February 20, 2025
Palestinians are parading the bodies of Israeli BABIES in coffins, as they blast loud music and celebrate.
What kind of sick society is this?!
pic.twitter.com/xvftXFQ4fV
Hamas scum.— Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) February 20, 2025
The parading of bodies with music and disrespect.
They have no honor and know only hate. #AmYisraelChai pic.twitter.com/9C55hIg6Or
Here is a shot of the "innocent" Palestinian people lining the streets like it was Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.
I see many things in this picture.— Eugene Kontorovich (@EVKontorovich) February 20, 2025
Famine is not one of them. https://t.co/deEgvVgsyQ
No, we don't see a crowd of starving civilians either. Maybe that was just propaganda?
Here's more video of the parade, as well as Palestinian youth celebrating on the stage set up for the hostage release.
DISGUSTING NEW VIDEO.— Jeremy Kamali (@JeremyKamali) February 20, 2025
Kids in Gaza celebrating the deaths of The Bibas family on the same stage their coffins were just up on.
I wonder what these kids will grow up to be like…. https://t.co/xRxc0WWfYL pic.twitter.com/1seNNuutHE
All I can say is that it is important for the world to see the scenes from Gaza today, where every illusion was put to rest. https://t.co/2f1CTURqQU— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 20, 2025
A whole lot of journalists and Democrats just decided to stop posting today. https://t.co/zixiNGybHN— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 20, 2025
One of the hostages was a baby who turned one year old in captivity.
I still can’t get over the fact that they hosted a parade to celebrate their murder of a mother and her two young children.— AG (@AGHamilton29) February 20, 2025
Evil.
There is no path to peace until the people promoting this hateful ideology are eliminated.
pic.twitter.com/5I11xtjOaN
The "innocent" Palestinian people were caught on video on October 7 celebrating the hostages being brought into Gaza. Here they are again lining the streets to watch Hamas parade caskets through the streets.
Make Gaza glass again— Butzi 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@ace2blue) February 20, 2025
February 20, 2025
Glass. That's it. That's the tweet.— Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) February 20, 2025
And yet there will still be people defending this. We must not allow any of these people to settle in Europe.— Where's My Voice (@wheresmyvoice) February 20, 2025
Don’t understand how this was allowed to happen without a drone vaporizing every last one of them.— Radagast (@Barking5pider) February 20, 2025
Quite possibly the worst thing I’ve ever seen— Mealsandeals (@Mealsandeals) February 20, 2025
Any sympathy we had for the Palestinian people — which was none — is certainly gone after watching them line the streets to see caskets paraded by members of Hamas.
