Hamas Parades the Caskets of the Murdered Hostages Through the Streets

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on February 20, 2025
Twitchy

On Thursday, Hamas released four Israeli hostages: Shiri Bibas and her young sons, Kfir and Ariel, as well as 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz. The scene was so appalling that even the United Nations released a statement saying "the hostage handover ceremony was cruel and despicable." "Innocent" Palestinians lined the roads as Hamas paraded the caskets of the four hostages through the streets.

Here is a shot of the "innocent" Palestinian people lining the streets like it was Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

No, we don't see a crowd of starving civilians either. Maybe that was just propaganda?

Here's more video of the parade, as well as Palestinian youth celebrating on the stage set up for the hostage release.

One of the hostages was a baby who turned one year old in captivity.

The "innocent" Palestinian people were caught on video on October 7 celebrating the hostages being brought into Gaza. Here they are again lining the streets to watch Hamas parade caskets through the streets.

Any sympathy we had for the Palestinian people — which was none — is certainly gone after watching them line the streets to see caskets paraded by members of Hamas.

***

Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES PALESTINIANS PARADE

