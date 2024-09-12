On the Anniversary of September 11, Mark Ruffalo and Other Actors Demand Freedom to Support Terrorism

One of this writer's favorite actors of all time is Jimmy Stewart. In 1941, Stewart became the first Hollywood celebrity to enlist in the Army. He served during WWII.

How far celebrities have fallen.

The irony is not lost on us that -- on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks -- several actors are calling for SAG protection from consequences for supporting terrorism.

Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, and more call for SAG protections for actors supporting Palestine https://t.co/tVzwjI8IbZ pic.twitter.com/FcMKgdIYsy — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) September 11, 2024

Absolutely shameful. They want to call for the annihilation of Israel and Jews and face zero backlash for it.

And they think they're the good guys here.

The A.V. Club reports:

Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and many more are putting pressure on their union to speak out against the devastation in Palestine. Over 700 members of SAG-AFTRA have signed an open letter calling on the guild to issue a statement demanding a permanent ceasefire, condemn the violence against journalists, healthcare workers, and innocent civilians, and protect its members from the industry’s “McCarthyist repression of members who acknowledge Palestinian suffering” (e.g. what happened to Melissa Barrera when she was fired from the Scream franchise last November).

In case you've forgotten, here's what Twitchy reported about Susan Sarandon and Melissa Barrera back in December, 2023:

As Twitchy reported, Susan Sarandon issued a statement saying her comments about Jewish people "getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country" at a New York City rally were a "terrible mistake." Sarandon was dropped by her agency. The other "high-profile" consequence for an actress saying antisemitic things is actress Melissa Barrera, who was fired from "Scream VII." This editor had never heard of Barrera before, but more than 1,300 actors and artists have signed a letter condemning Barrera's censorship.

Barrera was fired from 'Scream VII' for comments that Spyglass Media Group said 'flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech'. Variety reported at the time:

In the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and Israel’s subsequent attacks on Gaza, Barrera has been posting on her Instagram about the conflict, resharing a post that accuses Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” and one from Jewish Currents magazine about distorting “the Holocaust to boost the Israeli arms industry.” Spyglass quickly cut ties with the “In the Heights” actor following the posts.

Never forget: the same people demanding the freedom to accuse Israel of genocide would get any one of us canceled for using the wrong pronouns.

'Rules for thee, but not for me' is their driving force.

Theyre a bunch of Jew hating terrorist loving freaks who thought expressing their support for terrorists on 9/11 was a good idea. — Chanukah Zombie 🎗️🇮🇱💙✡️🤍🇮🇱🎗️ (@ChanukahZ) September 12, 2024

Where's the lie?

That’s despicable. They don’t support Palestine. They support Hamas. They should be blacklisted. — Dr. Regina Michele, J.D. 🐝💛#🟦🟧🥃 (@Chiangel1984) September 12, 2024

Bingo.

They can't even be honest about the objection. It's not that they are sympathetic to Gazans, it's that they're supporting Hamas, the guys who started this with a rape and murder spree, who are still firing rockets at Israel, and who are starving and murdering hostages. — King Beauregard (@KingBeauregard) September 11, 2024

Of course not, because the majority of people are disgusted by what Hamas is doing.

If you stand with rapists, murderers, kidnappers, and Islamist Nazis who would kill you in one second if you landed in their hands, you need protection from those you support. Not those who oppose you. Useless idiots. — Allan N. (@AllanNoik) September 12, 2024

Exactly.

In other words, they don’t won’t to suffer the consequences of their actions? Poor babies — Jamie Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) September 12, 2024

It's not fair! -- rich celebrities, apparently.

Casting Ruffalo in anything at this point is like putting up a “boycott me” sign. https://t.co/F6c04hOItV — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) September 12, 2024

Yep.

They should all be unemployable for supporting terrorism.

We're now at "there can be no social consequences for supporting Hamas, unions must protect that"



Most unions have outlived their purposes, part 5,291 https://t.co/ZeKF5W9k6e — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 12, 2024

Realize where we are.

They want protection for terrorist sympathizers. In America. On 9/11. https://t.co/M2VCD6zMEg — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) September 12, 2024

Villains right out of central casting, frankly.

They're calling it McCarthyism and demanding protections because SAG hasn't put out a statement DEMANDING a ceasefire. Good god, these f**king Jew haters demand everything be about letting Islamic terrorists rape and murder Jews. https://t.co/yvMEJIgbl5 — Ze'ev Mishpacha bat Bonds Wolf 🎗🍌 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheSylvreWolfe) September 12, 2024

They are more critical of Israel than of Hamas -- who started this war and who use civilians as shields.

Think about that.

These 3 support this... remember when they espouse their bs. https://t.co/7Oz9ioRgPQ pic.twitter.com/bAI5oB7jaU — 🪷💛KHive Activated! Betsy #HarrisWalz2024 (@Penny_J_Thomas) September 12, 2024

This is precisely what they support. And they want to face zero consequences for it.

As we said above, they'd also gladly support getting people like us fired for misgendering someone.

They are hypocrites.