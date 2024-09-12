Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for...
On the Anniversary of September 11, Mark Ruffalo and Other Actors Demand Freedom to Support Terrorism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

One of this writer's favorite actors of all time is Jimmy Stewart. In 1941, Stewart became the first Hollywood celebrity to enlist in the Army. He served during WWII. 

Advertisement

How far celebrities have fallen.

The irony is not lost on us that -- on the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks -- several actors are calling for SAG protection from consequences for supporting terrorism.

Absolutely shameful. They want to call for the annihilation of Israel and Jews and face zero backlash for it.

And they think they're the good guys here.

The A.V. Club reports:

Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and many more are putting pressure on their union to speak out against the devastation in Palestine. Over 700 members of SAG-AFTRA have signed an open letter calling on the guild to issue a statement demanding a permanent ceasefire, condemn the violence against journalists, healthcare workers, and innocent civilians, and protect its members from the industry’s “McCarthyist repression of members who acknowledge Palestinian suffering” (e.g. what happened to Melissa Barrera when she was fired from the Scream franchise last November). 

In case you've forgotten, here's what Twitchy reported about Susan Sarandon and Melissa Barrera back in December, 2023:

As Twitchy reported, Susan Sarandon issued a statement saying her comments about Jewish people "getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country" at a New York City rally were a "terrible mistake." Sarandon was dropped by her agency.

The other "high-profile" consequence for an actress saying antisemitic things is actress Melissa Barrera, who was fired from "Scream VII." This editor had never heard of Barrera before, but more than 1,300 actors and artists have signed a letter condemning Barrera's censorship. 

WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Barrera was fired from 'Scream VII' for comments that Spyglass Media Group said 'flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech'. Variety reported at the time:

In the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and Israel’s subsequent attacks on Gaza, Barrera has been posting on her Instagram about the conflict, resharing a post that accuses Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” and one from Jewish Currents magazine about distorting “the Holocaust to boost the Israeli arms industry.” Spyglass quickly cut ties with the “In the Heights” actor following the posts.

Never forget: the same people demanding the freedom to accuse Israel of genocide would get any one of us canceled for using the wrong pronouns.

'Rules for thee, but not for me' is their driving force.

Where's the lie?

Bingo.

Of course not, because the majority of people are disgusted by what Hamas is doing.

Exactly.

It's not fair! -- rich celebrities, apparently.

Yep.

They should all be unemployable for supporting terrorism.

Realize where we are.

Villains right out of central casting, frankly.

They are more critical of Israel than of Hamas -- who started this war and who use civilians as shields.

Think about that.

This is precisely what they support. And they want to face zero consequences for it.

As we said above, they'd also gladly support getting people like us fired for misgendering someone.

They are hypocrites.

