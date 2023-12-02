New Survey Shows TikTok, Not X, Is Where to Find Antisemitic Content
Pope Francis Is Wrong To Call Israel's War In Gaza 'Terrorism'

More Than 1,300 Actors Sign Letter Condemning Firing of 'Scream' Star

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 02, 2023
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported, Susan Sarandon issued a statement saying her comments about Jewish people "getting a taste of what it is like to be Muslim in this country" at a New York City rally were a "terrible mistake." Sarandon was dropped by her agency.

The other "high-profile" consequence for an actress saying antisemitic things is actress Melissa Barrera, who was fired from "Scream VII." This editor had never heard of Barrera before, but more than 1,300 actors and artists have signed a letter condemning Barrera's censorship. 


Gaming site IGN has the story (and also turned off comments):

More than 1,300 actors and artists have signed a letter condemning what they call censorship against speaking out on Palestine, with the recent firing of Scream VII star Melissa Barrera cited among the incidents.

The letter was published by Artists for Palestine UK on Thursday. Among the signees are Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, Harriet Walter (Succession, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education), Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Youssef Kerkour (Napoleon), Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls, Bridgerton), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), and Emma Seligman (director, Bottoms).

The letter, addressed to the "arts and culture sector," accuses "many cultural institutions in Western countries" of "systematically repressing, silencing and stigmatising Palestinian voices and perspectives."

"This includes targeting and threatening the livelihoods of artists and arts workers who express solidarity with Palestinians, as well as cancelling performances, screenings, talks, exhibitions and book launches," it goes on.

Actor Timothee Chalamet 'Literally Rubbing His Zionism in Everyone's Faces'
Brett T.
Welcome to being a conservative in Hollywood (or on a college campus). This editor honestly doesn't recognize a single name above; those were the biggest IGN could pull from 1,300.

The production company released a statement saying, "We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

The tweet is locked down too.

Remember how Gina Carano got canceled? Where was the letter then?

Why couldn't this have been a "good" war where they invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak at the Oscars?

***

