Selena Gomez's Cringe-Fest ... Defends 'Deported Illegals' with Clearly Fake Tears

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:40 PM on January 27, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Selena Gomez is doing her big one on the internet and it's pretty embarrassing. Get it together, girlie pop.

What is she even talking about? The people who have been deported have been gang members and criminals or people living with criminals and gang members. Is she crying about that?

She needs therapy from a competent person who isn't a raging lib and to get off the internet.

Why doesn't Selena cry over those lost souls?

She could move out of the US if she finds it so despicable. 

NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way
Grateful Calvin
It's all so fake and performative. 

Don't bring all those facts to the table. Libs can't stand that.

She has plenty of money to pay for security.

Don't recall seeing one video like that.

Dang! You can't expect her to cry for all of those atrocities happening every single day. She only has time for one performance a week. Goodness!

NEW RULES: Cynical Publius BEAUTIFULLY Breaks Down The Traditional D.C. Way Vs. The Trump Way
Grateful Calvin
HEAP BIG OUCH! James Woods DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Screeching About Pete Hegseth As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Odd Sort of 'Mercy': USCCB Rebuke J.D. Vance's Criticism of Catholic Church's Illegal Immigration Grift
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Compare, Contrast! Donald & Melania Trump's Official WH Photos from 2017 vs. 2025 Tell a HUGE Story
Doug P.
WATCH: Leftist Loon Tells Other Womens to Go Full KAREN on ICE and We Hope They Try This
Amy Curtis

