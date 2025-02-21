Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle Some Nerves)

In late 2023, when the Democrats still controlled the U.S. Senate, Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn said that Sen. Dick Durbin blocked her request to subpoena Jeffery Epstein's flight logs:

.@SenatorDurbin BLOCKED my request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.



What are Democrats trying to hide? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 30, 2023

Toward the end of Biden's presidency when Christopher Wray was still the FBI Director, Sen. John Kennedy pressed him about the seeming lack of interest in going after Epstein's clients:

Senator John Kennedy is astonished by the FBI's lack of interest in pursuing Epstein clients pic.twitter.com/M68Fffmw6W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 5, 2024

Fortunately the political climate has changed since then. Blackburn asked, "what are the Democrats trying to hide?" We might be a bit closer to finding out an answer to that question now that Trump is back in the White House, Republicans control the House and Senate, Pam Bondi is the Attorney General and Kash Patel is heading up the FBI.

Today, AG Bondi was asked if or when a list of Jeffery Epstein's clients would be released, and she said provided the following status update:

Fox: "The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients. Will that really happen?"



Bondi: "It's sitting on my desk right now to review.”

pic.twitter.com/4FOmsGfLcM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 21, 2025

This promises to be a very interesting year for many reasons.

Stay tuned!