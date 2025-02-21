DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by...
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle Some Nerves)

Doug P.  |  2:35 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In late 2023, when the Democrats still controlled the U.S. Senate, Republicans Sen. Marsha Blackburn said that Sen. Dick Durbin blocked her request to subpoena Jeffery Epstein's flight logs:

Toward the end of Biden's presidency when Christopher Wray was still the FBI Director, Sen. John Kennedy pressed him about the seeming lack of interest in going after Epstein's clients:

Fortunately the political climate has changed since then. Blackburn asked, "what are the Democrats trying to hide?" We might be a bit closer to finding out an answer to that question now that Trump is back in the White House, Republicans control the House and Senate, Pam Bondi is the Attorney General and Kash Patel is heading up the FBI.

Today, AG Bondi was asked if or when a list of Jeffery Epstein's clients would be released, and she said provided the following status update:

This promises to be a very interesting year for many reasons.

Stay tuned!

