Asra Nomani Leaves Rapper SPEECHLESS in Powerful Speech About Her Hoodie, Israel, and...
Buffalo Bills Players Accused of Assaulting a 'Pregnant Person'... Wait, a What Now?
Cenk Uygur Warns Democrats That Trump WILL Win in 2024
Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden...
Nikki Haley Gets a ‘Kiss of Death’ Endorsement
'HAHAHAHA!' Guess Who Helped Prep Gavin Newsom for Tonight's DeSantis Debate
Michael Shellenberger ENDS Dan Goldman in Back and Forth Over Hunter Biden's Laptop...
There's One Thing Everybody Missed From Elon Musk's 'Go F**k Yourself' Moment
Texas Democrat Switches Parties and No One Seems to Notice
BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Am...
'Listen, JACK!' Biden Demands Corporations Fix the Crap Economy HE BROKE and LOL...
Piers Morgan Guest Refuses to Call October 7 Attack Terrorism
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and It's a...
Biden Likes Slamming Billionaires but Sure Doesn't Mind Staying at Their Houses

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Scorches Dem Who 'BLOCKED My Request to Subpoena Epstein’s Flight Logs'

Doug P.  |  2:40 PM on November 30, 2023
AP Photo/John Raoux

Earlier this month, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn made clear her intent to seek a subpoena for the release of Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday to issue a subpoena against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, with the goal of obtaining a list of passengers that traveled aboard the convicted sex offender’s infamous plane. 

Blackburn, 71, made the demand during a Senate hearing related to the authorization of subpoenas for Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas as part of an ethics probe which the Tennessee Republican decried as a “charade.” 

The senator argued that the American people would be better served knowing more about the potential participants in Epstein’s “horrific conduct.”

Advertisement

Senator Blackburn has provided an update to her quest to subpoena and release the Epstein flight logs, and guess what -- there are members of Congress who would rather those flight logs remain a secret: 

We can't say we're shocked.

A glance at Durbin's X feed doesn't provide an answer to those questions because it's not mentioned at this time. However, the Judiciary Dems did authorize this subpoena:

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden Crime Family (Pic)
Sam J.
Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden Crime Family (Pic)
Sam J.
Asra Nomani Leaves Rapper SPEECHLESS in Powerful Speech About Her Hoodie, Israel, and Palestine (Watch)
Sam J.
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Inspires MERCILESS Thread Taking Media Matters APART and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Buffalo Bills Players Accused of Assaulting a 'Pregnant Person'... Wait, a What Now?
Coucy
BOMBSHELL: Michael Shellenberger Testifies, US/UK Military Contractors Deployed AGAINST Americans (Watch)
Sam J.
Michael Shellenberger ENDS Dan Goldman in Back and Forth Over Hunter Biden's Laptop and DAMN SON (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden Crime Family (Pic) Sam J.
Advertisement