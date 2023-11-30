Sen. Marsha Blackburn Scorches Dem Who 'BLOCKED My Request to Subpoena Epstein’s Flight Logs'

Earlier this month, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn made clear her intent to seek a subpoena for the release of Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called on the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday to issue a subpoena against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, with the goal of obtaining a list of passengers that traveled aboard the convicted sex offender’s infamous plane. Blackburn, 71, made the demand during a Senate hearing related to the authorization of subpoenas for Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas as part of an ethics probe which the Tennessee Republican decried as a “charade.” The senator argued that the American people would be better served knowing more about the potential participants in Epstein’s “horrific conduct.”

Senator Blackburn has provided an update to her quest to subpoena and release the Epstein flight logs, and guess what -- there are members of Congress who would rather those flight logs remain a secret:

.@SenatorDurbin BLOCKED my request to subpoena Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs.



What are Democrats trying to hide? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 30, 2023

We can't say we're shocked.

❗️ WHY is Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin BLOCKING Sen. @MarshaBlackburn’s request for Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs??!



WHAT ARE THEY HIDING? pic.twitter.com/4QuUTN24A2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 30, 2023

Why did he block your request?



What reason did he give? — AdamAlfonso (@AlfonsoAlmond) November 30, 2023

A glance at Durbin's X feed doesn't provide an answer to those questions because it's not mentioned at this time. However, the Judiciary Dems did authorize this subpoena:

We just authorized subpoenas for Harlan Crow & Leonard Leo relating to our SCOTUS ethics investigation.@JudiciaryDems’ goal all along has been to ensure, like all other federal judges, SCOTUS justices are bound by an enforceable code of conduct. Today’s vote furthers that goal. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) November 30, 2023

***

