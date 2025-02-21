Carpool Fool: Chauffeured Eric Swalwell Lays Out Plan to Undermine Trump in Never-Ending TikTok Video

A chauffeured Eric Swalwell recorded a nearly 12-minute whine-fest focused on undermining President Donald Trump on Friday. The TikTok video features the California Democrat droning and moaning in a car driven by a person off-camera. He starts whining about Kash Patel being confirmed as FBI Director and then lays out all these things Democrats are going to do to impede Trump.

He looks a little worried. (WATCH)

This is what panic looks and sounds like 👇🤣 pic.twitter.com/S5BfqNl3By — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 21, 2025

Posters were happy that Swalwell looked scared and traumatized. (READ)

This is the BEST post of the decade. This vile, repulsive man is TERRIFIED. He knows what's coming. He almost appears to be in shock. I have honestly hoped and prayed HARD that I would live to see every one of the Democrat monsters who have lied, committed sedition, and even treason to destroy President Trump, his family and friends, and their OWN country, all to keep their vast power and theft of the American taxpayers money. I thank God every day for the safety and good health of President Trump and now @elonmusk. I want accountability and I want VENGEANCE for the past several years of fear, financial losses, and mental and physical harm our corrupt government has caused all of us. May it be so.— Seahorse (@ShakesandBerry) February 21, 2025

You know these scum are frightened when they start recording these little rants while sitting in their car, like they’re some TikTok “influencer” distraught because they were just kicked out of Starbucks for insisting they get a freebie because “don’t you know who I am”? — Unnamed Source (@The_Ex_Xmen) February 21, 2025

Swalwell says the Democrats’ main plan is to try and tie up Trump and his agenda in pointless court cases.

I couldn’t listen to it all- I stopped when he told folks to file lawsuits in the courts knowing they would be overturned by the Supreme Court—- admitting that the juridical system is a political weapon. Abselutely astonishing coming from A USA Congressman. — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) February 21, 2025

The comments on his TikTok are freaking hilarious 😂😂 Dems crying “what can we do?” “I’ve got kids and I’m scared.” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — QueenMother👸🏻 (@QueenMother1976) February 21, 2025

I love their fear. It’s like energy vitamins each day — Wombatism (@CornPopsBlade) February 21, 2025

Swalwell’s got his TikTok followers living in fear for their lives. He’s destroying these people with his lies.

Many posters had a hard time making it to the end of the video. Wait, no one wants nearly 12 minutes of Eric Swalwell ranting in a moving car?! You can compare how far you got with these commenters.

No one really listened to this Dillhole for twelve minutes, did they? Other than Fang Fang? — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) February 21, 2025

I could only take about 6 minutes of it then the novelty wore off — John Cole Presley (@JohnColePr0630) February 21, 2025

About 30 seconds here.and that was too much😂 — Charlie Graves (@fresh420now) February 21, 2025

Omg! Same stopped around minute 4 I think he is just talking to himself. — Taramisu (@biydin_isapedo) February 21, 2025

It seems the only person able to spend more than six or seven minutes listening to Swalwell is a Chinese Spy. Imagine that!