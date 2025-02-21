Carpool Fool: Chauffeured Eric Swalwell Lays Out Plan to Undermine Trump in Never-Ending TikTok Video

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:40 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A chauffeured Eric Swalwell recorded a nearly 12-minute whine-fest focused on undermining President Donald Trump on Friday. The TikTok video features the California Democrat droning and moaning in a car driven by a person off-camera. He starts whining about Kash Patel being confirmed as FBI Director and then lays out all these things Democrats are going to do to impede Trump.

He looks a little worried. (WATCH)

Posters were happy that Swalwell looked scared and traumatized. (READ)

This is the BEST post of the decade. This vile,  repulsive man is TERRIFIED. He knows what's coming. He almost appears to be in shock.  I have honestly hoped and prayed HARD that I would live to see every one of the Democrat monsters who have lied, committed sedition, and even treason to destroy President Trump, his family and friends, and their OWN country, all to keep their vast power and theft of the American taxpayers money. I thank God every day for the safety and good health of President Trump and now @elonmusk. I want accountability and I want VENGEANCE for the past several years of fear, financial losses, and mental and physical harm our corrupt government has caused all of us. May it be so.— Seahorse (@ShakesandBerry) February 21, 2025

Swalwell says the Democrats’ main plan is to try and tie up Trump and his agenda in pointless court cases.

Swalwell’s got his TikTok followers living in fear for their lives. He’s destroying these people with his lies.

Many posters had a hard time making it to the end of the video. Wait, no one wants nearly 12 minutes of Eric Swalwell ranting in a moving car?! You can compare how far you got with these commenters.

It seems the only person able to spend more than six or seven minutes listening to Swalwell is a Chinese Spy. Imagine that!

