Mark Levin Shares DAMNING Text From Former WH Staffer That John Kelly Will NOT Want You to Read (Got It!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

John Kelly has now been connected to not one but two questionable garbage stories from The Atlantic ... almost as if he has some sort of vendetta. Luckily for Trump (and not so luckily for The Atlantic and their crap editor in chief), people are tired of the leftist media crying wolf. 

Nobody believes them anymore.

Ok, so that's not fair. Morons still believe them, but that's it. See? We're fair.

Anywho, Mark Levin claims he received a text from a knowledgeable former White House staffer about John Kelly but we know he wouldn't want us OR YOU to read.

So of course, we shared it too:

The post (text) continues:

He personified a Napoleon complex in all its excesses! He daily had to approve guests to the Navy mess, approved or denied requests of staff to use White House exercise facility, insisted on signing off on all newspaper and magazine subscriptions, and demanded  a daily summary of all  websites visited by sr personnel. He was an out of control, obsessive control freak —- terribly insecure, past the point of paranoia, and after quickly spending his political capital with the boss — went on incessant jihads to terminate all those he thought too close to POTUS that he could get away with. He refused to share phone logs with POTUS if they contained names he didn’t want him speaking to — it was ENDLESS. And there was the time he physically pushed past Ivanka, which was witnessed by several people. Ask ANYONE, Mark!”

He's Having a BLAST: Trump Calls into J.D. Vance Town Hall to Ask the Trumpiest Question EVER
Grateful Calvin
So it's starting to sound like maybe Kelly deserved to be let go from his position and instead of accepting he was the problem he blames Trump and is looking for a little revenge. Who knew big, strapping guys like John could be so petty?

Ironic, ain't it?

Clearly Kelly holds a grudge.

Actually, the whole problem was hiring him in the first place. Hopefully, this time around Trump looks to Vance and those around him when hiring people for his circle. That was really his biggest issue during his first term, who he hired.

Obviously.

Related:

HUGE. No Wait, YUGE! Newest Poll Shows Something Happening for Trump That Has NEVER Happened Before

Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION

Tim Walz's Attempt at Being Manly and 'Talking to the Guys' About Protecting ABORTION Goes REALLY Wrong

RFK Jr. Taking John Kelly DOWN a Notch Made Me Fist-Pump Because He Really DOES Have Trump's Back

LOL! Kamala's Team FINALLY Figures Out to Put Her Next to Someone More Embarrassing Than HERSELF (Watch)

Tags: TEXTS TRUMP WHITE HOUSE JOHN KELLY

