HUGE. No Wait, YUGE! Newest Poll Shows Something Happening for Trump That Has NEVER Happened Before

Stick a fork in her, Kamala Harris is done. OK, so we think so, we hope so, in a world where our elections didn't take days or even weeks to call and ballot-harvesting wasn't allowed we'd feel fairly confident saying this BUT sadly, this is America in 2024 and counties like Maricopa tell us it will take them two weeks to count every ballot WHICH understandably makes a lot of people nervous.

Now, if Trump wins Pennsylvania, Arizona may not matter anyway but we digress.

No no, the big news for Trump is this ... right here:

🚨 BREAKING: In his first ever election, Donald J. Trump is NOT TRAILING his Democratic opponent in the national popular vote. This is historic. pic.twitter.com/jmyxrIGTrb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2024

For the first time EVER, Trump is not trailing his opponent in the popular vote.

That's actually amazing.

We will win! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 25, 2024

Let us pray.

He is AHEAD actually!!!

Trump: 48.53

Harris: 48.46



They just round to the nearest tens — Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@dmitchellrep) October 25, 2024

Hey man, a win is a win, right?

The big thing here though is he is not TRAILING her in the national popular vote. You know, the vote Democrats claim should actually decide who our president is. Wonder if they'd still say that if Trump actually won the popular vote?

We're guessing that would be the end of THAT.

After everything the deep state has put Trump through, he deserves to not only win the electoral college but the popular vote too. — Chris (@CJB__86) October 25, 2024

If karma is a thing, there are a lot of people who are more than due, just saying.

NOT GOOD ENOUGH !!!



Pedal to the metal, we have a country to save.



VOTE EARLY - Vote Trump — $TSLANAIRE 🔋🚘🔋🇺🇸 (@Showtime737) October 25, 2024

Keep. The. Pressure. ON.

Keep going.

Keep fighting.

KEEP VOTING.

Too Big to Rig — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) October 25, 2024

Let's do this.

===========================================================================

