
HUGE. No Wait, YUGE! Newest Poll Shows Something Happening for Trump That Has NEVER Happened Before

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

Stick a fork in her, Kamala Harris is done. OK, so we think so, we hope so, in a world where our elections didn't take days or even weeks to call and ballot-harvesting wasn't allowed we'd feel fairly confident saying this BUT sadly, this is America in 2024 and counties like Maricopa tell us it will take them two weeks to count every ballot WHICH understandably makes a lot of people nervous.

Now, if Trump wins Pennsylvania, Arizona may not matter anyway but we digress.

No no, the big news for Trump is this ... right here:

For the first time EVER, Trump is not trailing his opponent in the popular vote. 

That's actually amazing.

Let us pray.

Hey man, a win is a win, right?

The big thing here though is he is not TRAILING her in the national popular vote. You know, the vote Democrats claim should actually decide who our president is. Wonder if they'd still say that if Trump actually won the popular vote?

We're guessing that would be the end of THAT.

If karma is a thing, there are a lot of people who are more than due, just saying.

Keep. The. Pressure. ON.

Keep going.

Keep fighting.

KEEP VOTING.

Let's do this.

===========================================================================

