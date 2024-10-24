Tim Walz's Attempt at Being Manly and 'Talking to the Guys' About Protecting...
'Just ONE of the Reasons SHE WILL LOSE': Piers Morgan RIPS Kamala for Hitler and Her AWFUL Town Hall

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Piers Morgan has been less than impressed with Kamala Harris in general, but he seems really irked about the whole TRUMP IS HITLER crap from The Atlantic that she chose to talk about at a presser. Keep in mind, this woman has done next to zero pressers since she was installed as the Democrat's candidate on the ticket, so for her to come out and babble about Trump being Hitler like it's legit was really really really stupid.

Honestly, in a common sense world where elections are secured we would easily say her campaign died an ugly death yesterday between the Hitler thing and then the bizarre woman claiming Trump groped her 30 years ago in a home Epstein didn't even at the time.

But since we know things can be 'fortified,' we're keeping the pedal to the metal.

And so is Piers, apparently, who had this to say about Kamala's Hitler presser:

Just ONE of the many reasons she will lose.

We like the sound of that.

Oh, and he also happened to watch her town hall ... just guess what he thought about that:

Democrats already look dumb.

Just sayin'.

That they did.

Turns out Americans are more concerned about being hungry than they are Trump saying mean things ... who'da thunk?

It was definitely NOT good.

From her post to God's ear, let's hope so.

