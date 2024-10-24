'Just ONE of the Reasons SHE WILL LOSE': Piers Morgan RIPS Kamala for Hitler and Her AWFUL Town Hall

Piers Morgan has been less than impressed with Kamala Harris in general, but he seems really irked about the whole TRUMP IS HITLER crap from The Atlantic that she chose to talk about at a presser. Keep in mind, this woman has done next to zero pressers since she was installed as the Democrat's candidate on the ticket, so for her to come out and babble about Trump being Hitler like it's legit was really really really stupid.

Honestly, in a common sense world where elections are secured we would easily say her campaign died an ugly death yesterday between the Hitler thing and then the bizarre woman claiming Trump groped her 30 years ago in a home Epstein didn't even at the time.

But since we know things can be 'fortified,' we're keeping the pedal to the metal.

And so is Piers, apparently, who had this to say about Kamala's Hitler presser:

Kamala playing the Trump/Hitler card is so lame. It’s one of the many reasons she will lose. https://t.co/WICb2VZnvQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 23, 2024

Just ONE of the many reasons she will lose.

We like the sound of that.

Oh, and he also happened to watch her town hall ... just guess what he thought about that:

I watched this whole

Town Hall. It was terrible. Kamala just talks in endless word-salad gibberish. When she loses, and she will, the Democrats are going to look so dumb for allowing her to coronate herself as nominee without any proper contest. https://t.co/eWl5Vo9KmK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 24, 2024

Democrats already look dumb.

Just sayin'.

Democrats coronated her. They did this to themselves 😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 24, 2024

That they did.

Harris is the result of a much bigger and more scandalous miscalculation. Dems thought the public disliked Trump enough that they could to prop up Biden and continue running a shadow government. The debate exposed Biden and their lust for power. 1/ — DankeGlock (@DankeGlock) October 24, 2024

Turns out Americans are more concerned about being hungry than they are Trump saying mean things ... who'da thunk?

It was definitely NOT good.

It’s over! She is losing!!! She can’t answer a single question EVER! — Veronica Live 🎙️🇺🇸 (@VeronicaTalk) October 24, 2024

From her post to God's ear, let's hope so.

