Here FOR IT! Kamala's Terrible, No-Good Campaign Gets Worse as Even CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Her (Watch)

Soooo yeah ... Kamala Harris's CNN Town Hall was a hot mess, as most things she does are. We suppose she assumed CNN would hold her hand like CBS and Univision did, and while Anderson Cooper wasn't in any way, shape, or form hard on her, he did push her on some of her answers to questions that were in no way answers. We're not willing to say Cooper treated her the same way he'd treat Trump, but it was far from the babysitting we expected.

Advertisement

Or clearly, that she expected.

Keep in mind, Kamala took a couple of days off from the campaign to practice for that dumpster fire last night.

It was bad enough that even CNN is fact-checking her.

RIGHT? We had to check more than once to make sure this wasn't a parody:

CNN delivers BRUTAL fact check on Kamala’s lies on fracking, Trump’s border wall and the Trump tax cuts! #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/9PFCyUTQPM — George Balfour-Kinnear (@balfourUK) October 24, 2024

Kamala will ban fracking.

Kamala will leave the border open.

Kamala will raise your taxes.

That's it. CNN knows it, we know it, Democrats know it, we're pretty sure Kamala knows it but then again, maybe she doesn't. We're not sure she can decide if she should wipe her watch or wind her butt at this point.

As you can see, others on X are as surprised as we are to see the fact-check:

WHOA‼️👆👆 CNN actually does a GOOD job fact checking Kamala on some of the biggest lies she told in her town hall.



You know it’s bad for Kamala when the CNN fact checkers are throwing her under the bus! — BruceAlrighty47 (@BruceAlrighty47) October 24, 2024

Word.

People should know this, though Mexico didn’t actually pay for an actual wall, they did pay basically for a wall of 30,000 soldiers to be at the border, and remain in Mexico, which was an amenable tradeoff, and a substantial amount of input from Mexico. So let’s get that… — RyanWollner (@PearpopFounder) October 24, 2024

So ... Mexico DID pay. Who knew?

Oh, that's right, Trump did.

Kamala thinks she’s winning over Republicans saying she supports fracking but she’s just losing more of her own base and gaining nobody 😂 — Skylar Miles (@SkylarMMiles) October 24, 2024

Plus, you know, she's lying.

CNN being impartial and fact checking? I’m going to my bunker, sh*ts about to go down! — Rocky Jameson (@brianlanghans32) October 24, 2024

Dude, right?

Imagine that, the communist news network has found its damn mind… — Tony (@RealTonysHere45) October 24, 2024

Someone please check Hell, make sure it did not freeze over. Thanks.

Those tax cuts encouraged my employer to give me a very hefty bonus, and my company doesn’t give bonuses — Lady Liberty 🗽🇺🇸 (@ladyliberty1026) October 24, 2024

I just gonna lay down with my popcorn now 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iCrc9oOtet — Wehrme (@wehrme_awake) October 24, 2024

Same bro, same.

===========================================================================

Related:

'We Saw This in 2020': Techno Fog Debunks and DISMANTLES What's Left of the 'Trump Groped Me' Story



Hilariously BRILLIANT Thread Showing 'Donald Adolf Hitler Trump' Throughout the Years WINS X and ROFL

Advertisement

Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've Got RECEIPTS!)

BOOM: Vanessa Guillen’s Sister OWNS George Conway for Lecturing HER About The Atlantic's Story and Trump

Holy Kamala SUCKS, Batman! The Hill Asks WHAT IF Joe Biden Was Actually the Better Candidate annnd LOL

===========================================================================