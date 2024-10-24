Here FOR IT! Kamala's Terrible, No-Good Campaign Gets Worse as Even CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Her (Watch)

Kamala's Former Staff FACT-CHECKS Her 'Biggest Mistake' Lie About Making Sure She's Well...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Soooo yeah ... Kamala Harris's CNN Town Hall was a hot mess, as most things she does are. We suppose she assumed CNN would hold her hand like CBS and Univision did, and while Anderson Cooper wasn't in any way, shape, or form hard on her, he did push her on some of her answers to questions that were in no way answers. We're not willing to say Cooper treated her the same way he'd treat Trump, but it was far from the babysitting we expected.

Or clearly, that she expected.

Keep in mind, Kamala took a couple of days off from the campaign to practice for that dumpster fire last night.

It was bad enough that even CNN is fact-checking her.

RIGHT? We had to check more than once to make sure this wasn't a parody:

Kamala will ban fracking.

Kamala will leave the border open.

Kamala will raise your taxes.

That's it. CNN knows it, we know it, Democrats know it, we're pretty sure Kamala knows it but then again, maybe she doesn't. We're not sure she can decide if she should wipe her watch or wind her butt at this point.

As you can see, others on X are as surprised as we are to see the fact-check:

Word.

So ... Mexico DID pay. Who knew?

Oh, that's right, Trump did.

Plus, you know, she's lying.

Dude, right?

Someone please check Hell, make sure it did not freeze over. Thanks.

Same bro, same.

