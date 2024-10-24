Hilariously BRILLIANT Thread Showing 'Donald Adolf Hitler Trump' Throughout the Years WINS X and ROFL

If you read Twitchy on a daily basis (and you better!) you are more than familiar with our Monday Morning Meme Madness feature which is truly one of the most popular reads if not THE most popular read of the week ... and it's written by a Chimp.

It's true.

Fuzzy Chimp is the monkey behind the meme madness.

That makes sense if you realize the managing editor of our site is a homicidal rabbit ... just sayin'.

Well, Fuzzy (or Chimp as we call him) has gone fairly viral with a thread on X exposing Donald 'Adolf Hitler' Trump throughout the years and we would be doing him an injustice if we did not cover it here as well. Plus, it's just damn funny.

Take a look:

🧵 Donald Adolf Hitler Trump throughout the years.



Hitler, circa 1994, staring menacingly at a black man. pic.twitter.com/eZNcPlptn1 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

So terrifying.

1996: Hitler makes a phone call to deport a woman for her "foreign accent". pic.twitter.com/a44yOIndzv — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

MONSTER!

2005: Hitler invades the Emmy Awards, disguised as a farmer. pic.twitter.com/dX65bxaK6z — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

And it was a very clever disguise at that.

1997: Hitler narrowly avoids being eaten by famous anti-fascist, Michael Moore. pic.twitter.com/9IsFoOaJNs — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

Annnnnd now we're dead.

It's official.

1988: Hitler tries to convince George Bush to invade Poland… Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Ov8yUY9kqN — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

We all remember the great war of Poland, OH ... right?

1970: Hitler wears a polka dot tie, as fascists tend to do. pic.twitter.com/xA1lOTJ5Sy — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

It's a well-known and documented fact that fascists love polka dots.

1989: Hitler attends secret society meeting of brutal warriors. pic.twitter.com/vGxTgZonjj — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

*snort*

2016: Hitler appears on Jimmy Fallon to spread fascist propaganda to the masses. Fallon was executed by firing squad later that year for touching Hitler's hair. pic.twitter.com/jXeNo5mmrT — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

Hey man, he shouldn't have touched Hitler's hair.

2005: Hitler met with a notorious assassin with ties to Russia and her husband. pic.twitter.com/oZsgq55hry — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

We see what he did there. Heh.

2004: Infamously fascist state media, SNL, provided Hitler a platform to spread his hate. pic.twitter.com/t8wuyhYsKD — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

Infamously fascist state media.

Sadly sort of accurate.

2004: Hitler hosts a series of television shows feature live firing squads. pic.twitter.com/A9UhkpRq5G — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

YOU'RE FIRED.

2007: Hitler conspires with mob hitman and Sarah Palin. pic.twitter.com/799g55GsKR — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

That'll leave a mark.

Date Unknown: Hitler meets with John Kerry. pic.twitter.com/o45b8U5M5q — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

HE'S BEHIND YOU, HITLER!

2006: Hitler meets with Black Nazi. pic.twitter.com/rBwy4lGkvx — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

*cough cough*

1988: Hitler meets with others to watch men bludgeon one another for sport. pic.twitter.com/BzvNYQQe6a — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

sdaf

1988: Hitler attempts to kidnap black woman. pic.twitter.com/E4fWtbUsXW — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

Run Oprah, run!

2004: Hitler begins organic chicken farm to feed shock troops. pic.twitter.com/nGzv8Y79gZ — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

Nothing says evil like organic chicken farms.

2017: Hitler attempts to knock over the Western Wall in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/QgWidFqfON — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

Just one good push ...

2019: Hitler attempts to strangle the American flag in show of defiance against freedom. pic.twitter.com/WIk7x0aYHT — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

Take THAT American flag!

1992: Hitler recruits young boy for his youth program. pic.twitter.com/FwlJQZG9Yc — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

Well, he was home alone.

2024: Hitler seizes control of an American restaurant chain. pic.twitter.com/Rv1ZC8uDxn — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

NOT THE FRIES.

I think you get the point.



If you think Donald Trump is Hitler or a fascist, you're either a liar or an idiot - probably both. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024

Probably both.

