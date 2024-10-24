'Morning Joe' Panelist Trips HARD Over Harris While Slamming Those Questioning John Kelly'...
Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've...
Vanessa Guillen’s Sister OWNS George Conway in BRUTAL Back and Forth About The...
'Word Salad City': Even David Axelrod Couldn't Believe How Bad Kamala Was in...
Newspaper's Surprising 'Neutral' Turn Has Democrat Activist Editor Rushing for the Door
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Sends a Karen Letter to McDonald’s CEO About Fast Food Prices
Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Is Capable in Every Way But Can’t Say...
Tim Walz Unleashes ‘His Most Blistering Attacks’ on Elon Musk
Kamala Harris Points Out Things That Need to Be Done That Haven't Been...
Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump a Fascist (Yawn) at CNN Town Hall
Maricopa County Says It Could Take 10 to 13 Days to Tabulate the...
Here's 'The Right' Making Donald Trump's McDonald's Photo-Op a Three-Day Story
Hitler, Baby, One More Time: Dems Re-Re-Re-Re-Release Tired Tune Used on Republicans Since...
Brian Stelter Thinks It's a Great Point That Trump Could Be Asked About...

Hilariously BRILLIANT Thread Showing 'Donald Adolf Hitler Trump' Throughout the Years WINS X and ROFL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on October 24, 2024
AngieArtist

If you read Twitchy on a daily basis (and you better!) you are more than familiar with our Monday Morning Meme Madness feature which is truly one of the most popular reads if not THE most popular read of the week ... and it's written by a Chimp.

Advertisement

It's true.

Fuzzy Chimp is the monkey behind the meme madness.

That makes sense if you realize the managing editor of our site is a homicidal rabbit ... just sayin'.

Well, Fuzzy (or Chimp as we call him) has gone fairly viral with a thread on X exposing Donald 'Adolf Hitler' Trump throughout the years and we would be doing him an injustice if we did not cover it here as well. Plus, it's just damn funny.

Take a look:

So terrifying.

MONSTER!

And it was a very clever disguise at that.

Annnnnd now we're dead.

It's official.

We all remember the great war of Poland, OH ... right?

Recommended

Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've Got RECEIPTS!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's a well-known and documented fact that fascists love polka dots.

*snort*

Hey man, he shouldn't have touched Hitler's hair.

We see what he did there. Heh.

Infamously fascist state media.

Sadly sort of accurate.

YOU'RE FIRED.

Advertisement

That'll leave a mark.

HE'S BEHIND YOU, HITLER!

*cough cough*

sdaf

Run Oprah, run!

Nothing says evil like organic chicken farms.

Just one good push ... 

Take THAT American flag!

Well, he was home alone.

Advertisement

NOT THE FRIES.

Probably both.

===========================================================================

Related:

Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've Got RECEIPTS!)

BOOM: Vanessa Guillen’s Sister OWNS George Conway for Lecturing HER About The Atlantic's Story and Trump

Holy Kamala SUCKS, Batman! The Hill Asks WHAT IF Joe Biden Was Actually the Better Candidate annnd LOL

Wyoming Rep. Harriet Hageman and JD Vance 'Team UP' to Put Liz Cheney in Her Place and It's GLORIOUS

Make It STOP! Look on Man's FACE Behind Kamala As She Rambles About ... Something Is PRICELESS (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: ADOLF HITLER DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've Got RECEIPTS!)
Sam J.
'Word Salad City': Even David Axelrod Couldn't Believe How Bad Kamala Was in CNN Townhall
Grateful Calvin
Vanessa Guillen’s Sister OWNS George Conway in BRUTAL Back and Forth About The Atlantic's Story and Trump
Sam J.
Newspaper's Surprising 'Neutral' Turn Has Democrat Activist Editor Rushing for the Door
Warren Squire
'Morning Joe' Panelist Trips HARD Over Harris While Slamming Those Questioning John Kelly's Integrity
Doug P.
Politico Reporter Who Shills for Democrat Soft-on-Crime Policies Aghast When SHE Becomes Victim of Crime
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've Got RECEIPTS!) Sam J.
Advertisement