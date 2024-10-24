Hilariously BRILLIANT Thread Showing 'Donald Adolf Hitler Trump' Throughout the Years WINS X and ROFL

If you read Twitchy on a daily basis (and you better!) you are more than familiar with our Monday Morning Meme Madness feature which is truly one of the most popular reads if not THE most popular read of the week ... and it's written by a Chimp.
It's true.
Fuzzy Chimp is the monkey behind the meme madness.
That makes sense if you realize the managing editor of our site is a homicidal rabbit ... just sayin'.
Well, Fuzzy (or Chimp as we call him) has gone fairly viral with a thread on X exposing Donald 'Adolf Hitler' Trump throughout the years and we would be doing him an injustice if we did not cover it here as well. Plus, it's just damn funny.
Take a look:
🧵 Donald Adolf Hitler Trump throughout the years.— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
Hitler, circa 1994, staring menacingly at a black man. pic.twitter.com/eZNcPlptn1
So terrifying.
1996: Hitler makes a phone call to deport a woman for her "foreign accent". pic.twitter.com/a44yOIndzv— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
MONSTER!
2005: Hitler invades the Emmy Awards, disguised as a farmer. pic.twitter.com/dX65bxaK6z— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
And it was a very clever disguise at that.
1997: Hitler narrowly avoids being eaten by famous anti-fascist, Michael Moore. pic.twitter.com/9IsFoOaJNs— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
Annnnnd now we're dead.
It's official.
1988: Hitler tries to convince George Bush to invade Poland… Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Ov8yUY9kqN— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
We all remember the great war of Poland, OH ... right?
Recommended
1970: Hitler wears a polka dot tie, as fascists tend to do. pic.twitter.com/xA1lOTJ5Sy— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
It's a well-known and documented fact that fascists love polka dots.
1989: Hitler attends secret society meeting of brutal warriors. pic.twitter.com/vGxTgZonjj— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
*snort*
2016: Hitler appears on Jimmy Fallon to spread fascist propaganda to the masses. Fallon was executed by firing squad later that year for touching Hitler's hair. pic.twitter.com/jXeNo5mmrT— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
Hey man, he shouldn't have touched Hitler's hair.
2005: Hitler met with a notorious assassin with ties to Russia and her husband. pic.twitter.com/oZsgq55hry— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
We see what he did there. Heh.
2004: Infamously fascist state media, SNL, provided Hitler a platform to spread his hate. pic.twitter.com/t8wuyhYsKD— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
Infamously fascist state media.
Sadly sort of accurate.
2004: Hitler hosts a series of television shows feature live firing squads. pic.twitter.com/A9UhkpRq5G— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
YOU'RE FIRED.
2007: Hitler conspires with mob hitman and Sarah Palin. pic.twitter.com/799g55GsKR— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
That'll leave a mark.
Date Unknown: Hitler meets with John Kerry. pic.twitter.com/o45b8U5M5q— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
HE'S BEHIND YOU, HITLER!
2006: Hitler meets with Black Nazi. pic.twitter.com/rBwy4lGkvx— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
*cough cough*
1988: Hitler meets with others to watch men bludgeon one another for sport. pic.twitter.com/BzvNYQQe6a— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
sdaf
1988: Hitler attempts to kidnap black woman. pic.twitter.com/E4fWtbUsXW— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
Run Oprah, run!
2004: Hitler begins organic chicken farm to feed shock troops. pic.twitter.com/nGzv8Y79gZ— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
Nothing says evil like organic chicken farms.
2017: Hitler attempts to knock over the Western Wall in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/QgWidFqfON— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
Just one good push ...
2019: Hitler attempts to strangle the American flag in show of defiance against freedom. pic.twitter.com/WIk7x0aYHT— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
Take THAT American flag!
1992: Hitler recruits young boy for his youth program. pic.twitter.com/FwlJQZG9Yc— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
Well, he was home alone.
2024: Hitler seizes control of an American restaurant chain. pic.twitter.com/Rv1ZC8uDxn— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
NOT THE FRIES.
I think you get the point.— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2024
If you think Donald Trump is Hitler or a fascist, you're either a liar or an idiot - probably both.
Probably both.
