Kamala's Former Staff FACT-CHECKS Her 'Biggest Mistake' Lie About Making Sure She's Well Versed on Issues

Welp, it certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Kamala Harris and as a result, her campaign as well. Guess that' what happens when you force an unqualified, unlikable, hate-filled imbecile on your voters because you've decided the guy they did pick is too old.

Right, Nancy? Right, Barack?

Cooper: Is there [a mistake] you can point to in your life that you have learned from?



Harris: I mean, you know if you‘ve ever parented a child you know, you make lots of mistakes to, um, in my role as vice president, I mean, I‘ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I… pic.twitter.com/Pv9cY0FS04 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 24, 2024

His post continues:

... that I am well versed on issues. Fact-check: a consistent criticism of Kamala Harris from friends and staffers is that she does not work hard, does not read the briefing materials, and is NOT well versed on the issues.

It get worse, of course.

We're starting to understand how Kamala could have such a high rate of turnover with the way she treats her staff. She had to know she couldn't mistreat her people that way without at least one of them speaking up, right?

Your whole job right now is to study and learn these things…before you go on stage. Big shout-out to J.D. Vance for being the only person on a major ticket who does at least as much prep for these things as I do before a Tuesday morning TV appearance. https://t.co/6irjqoZgm2 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 24, 2024

Vance is really really really good at this.

Just putting that out there.

truly excruciating answers for every question. She makes Walz look like a genius — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) October 24, 2024

That is the meanest damn thing anyone has said yet about Kamala ... well done.

She's never popped a child out...

She isn't speaking for anyone here. — Major General Grumpy Dool (@PCSoonersFan) October 24, 2024

Ahem.

How anyone can listen to her and think that she is smart and well versed is simply astounding. — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) October 24, 2024

Indeed.

