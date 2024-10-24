VIP
TIME Mag Will Swap Out This Election Security Cover FAST If Trump Wins
Kamala's NBC Interview Was a Total Traiwreck -WRECK
'He Hit Me SO HARD': Kamala's Husband's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence About How...
Here FOR IT! Kamala's Terrible, No-Good Campaign Gets Worse as Even CNN Fact-Checks...
'We Saw This in 2020': Techno Fog Debunks and DISMANTLES What's Left of...
'Morning Joe' Panelist Trips HARD Over Harris While Slamming Those Questioning John Kelly'...
Hilariously BRILLIANT Thread Showing 'Donald Adolf Hitler Trump' Throughout the Years WINS...
Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've...
Vanessa Guillen’s Sister OWNS George Conway in BRUTAL Back and Forth About The...
'Word Salad City': Even David Axelrod Couldn't Believe How Bad Kamala Was in...
Newspaper's Surprising 'Neutral' Turn Has Democrat Activist Editor Rushing for the Door
Elizabeth Warren Sends a Karen Letter to McDonald’s CEO About Fast Food Prices
Kamala Harris Says Joe Biden Is Capable in Every Way But Can’t Say...
Tim Walz Unleashes ‘His Most Blistering Attacks’ on Elon Musk

Kamala's Former Staff FACT-CHECKS Her 'Biggest Mistake' Lie About Making Sure She's Well Versed on Issues

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on October 24, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Welp, it certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Kamala Harris and as a result, her campaign as well. Guess that' what happens when you force an unqualified, unlikable, hate-filled imbecile on your voters because you've decided the guy they did pick is too old.

Right, Nancy? Right, Barack?

His post continues:

... that I am well versed on issues.

Fact-check: a consistent criticism of Kamala Harris from friends and staffers is that she does not work hard, does not read the briefing materials, and is NOT well versed on the issues.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

It get worse, of course.

We're starting to understand how Kamala could have such a high rate of turnover with the way she treats her staff. She had to know she couldn't mistreat her people that way without at least one of them speaking up, right?

Vance is really really really good at this.

Just putting that out there.

That is the meanest damn thing anyone has said yet about Kamala ... well done.

Ahem.

Indeed.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

