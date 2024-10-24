Kamala's Former Staff FACT-CHECKS Her 'Biggest Mistake' Lie About Making Sure She's Well Versed on Issues

Welp, it certainly does seem to be raining crap all over Kamala Harris and as a result, her campaign as well. Guess that' what happens when you force an unqualified, unlikable, hate-filled imbecile on your voters because you've decided the guy they did pick is too old.
Right, Nancy? Right, Barack?
Cooper: Is there [a mistake] you can point to in your life that you have learned from?— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 24, 2024
Harris: I mean, you know if you‘ve ever parented a child you know, you make lots of mistakes to, um, in my role as vice president, I mean, I‘ve probably worked very hard at making sure that I… pic.twitter.com/Pv9cY0FS04
His post continues:
... that I am well versed on issues.
Fact-check: a consistent criticism of Kamala Harris from friends and staffers is that she does not work hard, does not read the briefing materials, and is NOT well versed on the issues.
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA HA HA.
It get worse, of course.
https://t.co/y10Xv0feDe pic.twitter.com/5pl86fCoRm— AG (@AGHamilton29) October 24, 2024
We're starting to understand how Kamala could have such a high rate of turnover with the way she treats her staff. She had to know she couldn't mistreat her people that way without at least one of them speaking up, right?
Your whole job right now is to study and learn these things…before you go on stage. Big shout-out to J.D. Vance for being the only person on a major ticket who does at least as much prep for these things as I do before a Tuesday morning TV appearance. https://t.co/6irjqoZgm2— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 24, 2024
Vance is really really really good at this.
Just putting that out there.
truly excruciating answers for every question. She makes Walz look like a genius— Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) October 24, 2024
Recommended
That is the meanest damn thing anyone has said yet about Kamala ... well done.
She's never popped a child out...— Major General Grumpy Dool (@PCSoonersFan) October 24, 2024
She isn't speaking for anyone here.
Ahem.
How anyone can listen to her and think that she is smart and well versed is simply astounding.— KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) October 24, 2024
Indeed.
===========================================================================
Related:
'He Hit Me SO HARD': Kamala's Husband's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence About How VIOLENT He Was and WOW
Here FOR IT! Kamala's Terrible, No-Good Campaign Gets Worse as Even CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Her (Watch)
'We Saw This in 2020': Techno Fog Debunks and DISMANTLES What's Left of the 'Trump Groped Me' Story
Hilariously BRILLIANT Thread Showing 'Donald Adolf Hitler Trump' Throughout the Years WINS X and ROFL
Womp WOMP: Story Lefties Promised Would END Trump's Campaign ALREADY Falling Apart (We've Got RECEIPTS!)
===========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member