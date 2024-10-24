'He Hit Me SO HARD': Kamala's Husband's Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Her Silence About How VIOLENT He Was and WOW

As our pals in the Leftist media try and convince us Trump groped a model over 30 years ago in a home Epstein didn't own until years later, they have been diligently ignoring the very plausible story about Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff slapping an ex-girlfriend around. We guess they figure since the 'knocking up the nanny and likely forcing her to abort' story didn't take off so they figure this one won't either?

Except yeah, the ex-girlfriend has decided to break her silence.

And sure, Emhoff isn't the one running for office BUT do Americans want a domestic abuser as their First Gentleman? Yeah, no.

Look at this:

Doug Emhoff accuser breaks her silence: 'He slapped me so hard' https://t.co/17w4dsA3Kn — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 24, 2024

From The Daily Mail:

Doug Emhoff's ex-girlfriend has spoken exclusively to DailyMail.com claiming that he slapped her in the face so hard she spun around at a 2012 celebrity event in France. The woman, a successful New York attorney, is remaining anonymous, but decided to speak out after Emhoff, Kamala Harris's husband, denied the claims through a spokesman. Emhoff's accuser, who DailyMail.com is naming only as 'Jane', initially declined to comment on the record. But Emhoff's denial, and his alleged hypocrisy by claiming to be a feminist in media interviews, finally became too much for her. 'What's frightening for a woman that's been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed,' Jane said. 'He's being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking.'

Yup, Democrats have declared he is the new definition of masculinity.

Gross, right?

Reminder that the corporate press literally called Emhoff a sex symbol. pic.twitter.com/ShGBWpRuDK — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) October 24, 2024

See what we mean?

To any dude. It was obvious this guy is a phony and is acting like his wife. — Brendan (@bcool25) October 24, 2024

Would appear Emhoff has an even shorter fuse than his wife and that's really saying something.

Like Tucker says, it’s always the beta males who abuse women — Jimbo (@Jimbo8820466675) October 24, 2024

Or the ones who completely lie about who they are and wear a mask to pretend they're super sensitive and would never knock up a nanny or smack an ex-girlfriend.

