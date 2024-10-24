Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends

Hey, we get it. The whole accusing the Republicans of groping some women a million years ago story may have worked for Democrats in years past BUT it would appear Americans of today are a bit more cynical and well, they just know better. Democrats are gonna democrat, and the media is going to do their part in trying to make sure whatever they throw at the wall sticks BUT this ridiculous story about Trump groping a model at a home Epstein didn't even OWN ... it backfired.

Big time.

The backfire was SO big that @KamalaGropedMe has been trending on Twitter/X for almost 24 hours.

#KamalaGropedMe is trending 2 weeks before the election



I'm never deleting this app! pic.twitter.com/ExMQ43mXJD — The Resistance (@Ankiy81) October 24, 2024

Ya love to see it.

Maybe?

Maybe not.

Heh.

12 days before the election, I have decided to be "unburdened by what has been" and confess that back in the day when me and Kamala where working at McDonalds together, #KamalaGropedMe. pic.twitter.com/EIZ4koCWtQ — BronwynLlyr (@ByTheOceanNC) October 24, 2024

The #KamalaGropedMe trend has me in tears!!! How could she???!!! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xyx8DWKdRr — I am a... (@tjs683) October 24, 2024

*sniff sniff*

In 2014 #KamalaGropedMe when she tried to unburden me by what has been. I’ve been traumatized ever since. The whole time she was doing it, she was cackling like a hyena. I swear I’ll never forget those cackles and now I’ve been reminded of them, everyday for the last 4 years.… pic.twitter.com/EtANMBgrPN — Рашо (@Raddittyy) October 24, 2024

Every day for the last four years!

To all my Brothers who have spent the last 30 years suffering in silence until 2 weeks before the election, know it is not your fault. You are not alone. Many victims of Kamala's serial groping victims have came forward, 13 days before the election. #KamalaGropedMe #MeToo pic.twitter.com/Xw0ymFTL2Z — MicroRest (@Micro_Rest) October 24, 2024

*snort*

To those of you that do not believe me when I say #KamalaGropedMe I have this to say to you… pic.twitter.com/u8mPuxOuNO — Packingpatriot (@packingpatriot_) October 24, 2024

HOW DARE YOU?

Yeah, we'd rather not picture that, thanks.

I guess now would be the appropriate time to reveal that when I was in California for a thing at a place one time, Kamala grabbed my butt.#KamalaGropedMe — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) October 24, 2024

The HORROR.

I thought I was the only one #KamalaGropedMe pic.twitter.com/5lU5L0REA7 — StonkyAlpaca (@stonkyAlpaca) October 24, 2024

YOU'RE NOT ALONE.

Come to think of it, in 1992 #KamalaGropedMe pic.twitter.com/DsMIQgdSLP — Neil Anderthal (@NeilAnderthal84) October 24, 2024

We see what he did there.

Heh.

===========================================================================

