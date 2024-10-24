Tim Walz's Attempt at Being Manly and 'Talking to the Guys' About Protecting...
Kamala Harris Self-Destructs on Live Television! Trump Polling Boom!
RFK Jr. Taking John Kelly DOWN a Notch Made Me Fist-Pump Because He...
LOL! Kamala's Team FINALLY Figures Out to Put Her Next to Someone More...
Projection Alert! David Axelrod Says THIS Is the Message Kamala Harris Needs to...
Short Notice: Democrat Voters Go to the Wall Over Long-Winded Kamala
'Just ONE of the Reasons SHE WILL LOSE': Piers Morgan RIPS Kamala for...
Not to Freak You Out or Anything BUT THERE ARE ONLY 12 Days...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Dana Bash Admits Kamala 'Failed to Close the Deal' and...
Kamala Harris' Closing Arguments: Trump Is Hitler, J6 Bad, and 'Look, I've Got...
TWO Can Play at That Epstein Game! Sean Davis Drops INCRIMINATING Pic of...
Kamala's Former Staff FACT-CHECKS Her 'Biggest Mistake' Lie About Making Sure She's Well...
TIME Mag Will Swap Out This Election Security Cover FAST If Trump Wins
Kamala's NBC Interview Was a Total Trainwreck

Left's BIG Story That Was Supposed to End Trump's Campaign BACKFIRES SO Badly #KamalaGropedMe Trends

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on October 24, 2024
Twitchy

Hey, we get it. The whole accusing the Republicans of groping some women a million years ago story may have worked for Democrats in years past BUT it would appear Americans of today are a bit more cynical and well, they just know better. Democrats are gonna democrat, and the media is going to do their part in trying to make sure whatever they throw at the wall sticks BUT this ridiculous story about Trump groping a model at a home Epstein didn't even OWN ... it backfired.

Big time.

The backfire was SO big that @KamalaGropedMe has been trending on Twitter/X for almost 24 hours.

Ya love to see it.

Maybe?

Maybe not.

Heh.

*sniff sniff*

Every day for the last four years!

*snort*

HOW DARE YOU?

Yeah, we'd rather not picture that, thanks.

The HORROR.

YOU'RE NOT ALONE.

We see what he did there.

Heh.

===========================================================================

