Ben Shapiro Explaining to the Left Why We 'DON'T GIVE A S**T' About Their Latest Oppo Drop is PERFECTION

Boy howdy, the Left really pulled out all the stops yesterday to try and help Kamala Harris get out of her slump by trashing Trump with everything they could throw at him. First it was the Hitler thing, then it was the bizarre accusation by some model who claimed he groped her 30 years ago in a home Epstein didn't even own at the time.

Clearly they know it's not going well for Kammy, so they're doing their damndest to turn the tide.

And as we all saw, it didn't even make a tiny dent; the only people who gave a damn about the stories wanted to believe them because they are already Kamala supporters. The rest of us?

Eh.

Ben Shapiro explained it perfectly:

You want to know why nobody cares about the Left-wing media's latest oppo dump? The answer is obvious: people care about the quality of their lives. And life is getting worse under Democratic governance.



Here's just a quick story.



We're in LA this week. So we decided to go out… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2024

His lengthy post continues ... it's definitely worth a read:

We're in LA this week. So we decided to go out with some friends, a husband and wife. Nice area of the city, well lit, not too late at night. We finish dinner at around 10:30 and head back to our car. Since my wife and I have 24/7 security, we're safe. Not so for our friends. They get to their car... And as soon as they do, a Hyundai without plates speeds up and stops. Three young black guys jump out of the car (suspect description relevant because they're still at large!) and rush up to my friend, yank him out of his car, and grab his watch, phone and wallet. They then sprint around the car and grab his wife, start trying to pull off her jewelry. She screams and kicks, and presumably losing time, they take off in top gear down the street. As stated, they're still at large. It took about 15 minutes for the cops to arrive. Not their fault -- LA is wildly understaffed, and the LAPD has been treated horribly by the city government, such that officers have been targeted for simply doing their jobs. I know and am friends with many of them. My friend and his wife weren't armed up, either, because it's nearly impossible to carry a gun in LA legally, and also because if you shoot a criminal in LA, there's a solid shot YOU end up in jail. Now, here's the thing. My friend and his wife have lived in LA for decades. In the last several years, they've been assaulted more than once on the street. Zero arrests. Zero prosecutions. This is just one of the reasons we left LA, where I had lived my entire life. And it's getting worse, not better. This is why people increasingly don't give a shit about the media's latest horror story about Trump Saying Bad Things™. The same people who maintain that street crime is no big deal, or a reflection of institutional racism, or that inflation is hunky dory, or that biggest issue in American life is whether or not Billy has the right to be called Susan...these are not serious people. But people's lives are serious business. And bad governance means worse lives for people.

There it is.

That's why we don't care about mean tweets.

That's why we don't care about last-minute BS stories from losers like Jeffrey Goldberg or some bizarre model who waited 31 years to come forward.

Our way of life is slowly deteriorating under Kamala and the shadow government who is trying to install her for four more years. Vote accordingly.

