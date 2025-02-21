The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting Them to the Party

The Associated Press is big mad and now they are suing the Trump Administration for keeping them out of press gaggles.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press sues 3 Trump administration officials over access to presidential events, citing First Amendment. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 21, 2025

The Associated Press sued three Trump administration officials Friday over access to presidential events, citing freedom of speech in asking a federal judge to stop the blocking of its journalists.

The lawsuit was filed Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., 10 days after the White House began restricting access to the news agency.

The AP says its case is about an unconstitutional effort by the White House to control speech — in this case not changing its style from the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” as President Donald Trump did last month with an executive order.

“The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government,” the AP said in its lawsuit, which names White House chief of staff Susan Wiles, deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich and press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“This targeted attack on the AP’s editorial independence and ability to gather and report the news strikes at the very core of the First Amendment,” the news agency said. “This court should remedy it immediately.”

They could just stop deadnaming the 'Gulf of Mexico' and call it the 'Gulf of America'. Easy fix.

Help me understand this... because as a journo major (way back in the day), First Amendment does not guarantee access to an event. Further, prior administrations have excluded new agencies. Why does the AP think they get a pass? — Vasiliki (@SilikiDeliganis) February 21, 2025

Exactly! The Press is entitled to cover events, but they don't get to pick and choose which Press is invited.

There is no First Amendment right to a press pass to the White House.



Biden kicked the New York Post out simply for running opposition content to his administration. — Ikta (@IktaSentrosi) February 21, 2025

The Gulf of Mexico identifies as the Gulf of America now. Acknowledge it. — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) February 21, 2025

The Gulf of Mexico says it has always felt like a different Gulf all of this time and it was angry how it was assigned at birth.

Someone tell the @AP that they aren’t allowed a seat at the adult table for acting like children..& in return they sue😂

Freedom of speech entitles them to say what they want but doing so has consequences

I can say racist 💩 but if by doing so I lose my friends then that’s on me — Marcum!! (@Marcum09) February 21, 2025

That is not a sound lawsuit. It would mean any media outlet would have that right.



We know they don’t!



Otherwise any podcaster should get access! — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) February 21, 2025

The AP really doesn't want to open this can of worms.

A judge cannot force the WH to grant access to the Oval Office or AF1. Access is only under invitation and the invitation has been revoked. The WH can do so for no reason or any reason. The AP’s rights have not been violated. The AP is ridiculous. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 21, 2025

They are wasting the court's time.