The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting Them to the Party

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:17 PM on February 21, 2025
imgflip

The Associated Press is big mad and now they are suing the Trump Administration for keeping them out of press gaggles.

The Associated Press sued three Trump administration officials Friday over access to presidential events, citing freedom of speech in asking a federal judge to stop the blocking of its journalists.


The lawsuit was filed Friday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., 10 days after the White House began restricting access to the news agency.


The AP says its case is about an unconstitutional effort by the White House to control speech — in this case not changing its style from the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America,” as President Donald Trump did last month with an executive order.


“The press and all people in the United States have the right to choose their own words and not be retaliated against by the government,” the AP said in its lawsuit, which names White House chief of staff Susan Wiles, deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich and press secretary Karoline Leavitt.


“This targeted attack on the AP’s editorial independence and ability to gather and report the news strikes at the very core of the First Amendment,” the news agency said. “This court should remedy it immediately.”

They could just stop deadnaming the 'Gulf of Mexico' and call it the 'Gulf of America'. Easy fix.

Exactly! The Press is entitled to cover events, but they don't get to pick and choose which Press is invited. 

The Gulf of Mexico says it has always felt like a different Gulf all of this time and it was angry how it was assigned at birth.

The AP really doesn't want to open this can of worms.

They are wasting the court's time.

