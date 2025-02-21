The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting...
And Tens of People Will Watch! Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman Launch Monthly...
Former Vikings Punter Unafraid to Use His History Degree to Tell CNN We're...
Border Shift: Federal Agents Now OUTNUMBER Illegal Alien Crossers
Donald Trump Goes STRAIGHT FIRE on Maine Gov. Mills Over Complying With Women's...
The Hill Asks Why Republicans Are Weaponizing the Hormones We All Have Against...
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Famil...
Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About...
Karen Bass Throws Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Under the Bus
Unsound Bite: Emerging Face and Voice of Democrat Party Sides with Mexico and...
DISPARATE IMPACT: ABC News Says Transgender and Nonbinary L.A. Residents Hit Hardest by...
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle...
Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win...
LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay...

The Corporate Media Goes Bonkers Fearing National Park Potty Lock In Scare

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Anytime the Trump Administration does ANYTHING, the Press must go into full hair on fire running in circles and shrieking at the sky mode. Trump has made many cuts to the federal work force. Some of those people happened to work at America's National Parks. Most of them did things like open restrooms. These are not difficult jobs. This, of course, is not how the Press reported it.

Advertisement

What a world.

Recommended

The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting Them to the Party
justmindy
Advertisement

Heaven forbid someone is misgendered.

It's so stupid it is hard to believe.

It's embarrassing how inefficient the government really is.

Advertisement

Maybe they should switch to a keypad with a code park employees would memorize to open the door. Work smarter, not harder.

Keys can be tricky. Let's be honest.

This is the only way.

Tags: BATHROOM BUDGET FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting Them to the Party
justmindy
CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Family
Grateful Calvin
Former Vikings Punter Unafraid to Use His History Degree to Tell CNN We're on Same Path As Nazi Germany
Amy Curtis
Pam Bondi Provides Current Status of Epstein's Client List (This Will DEFINITELY Rattle Some Nerves)
Doug P.
Leftist Says Comments From One Funeral Director PROVE Elon Musk Is Lying About Social Security Fraud
Amy Curtis
And Tens of People Will Watch! Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman Launch Monthly Political Show
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Associated Press Throws an Epic Toddler Tantrum, Sues Trump for Not Inviting Them to the Party justmindy
Advertisement