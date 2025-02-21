The Corporate Media Goes Bonkers Fearing National Park Potty Lock In Scare

Anytime the Trump Administration does ANYTHING, the Press must go into full hair on fire running in circles and shrieking at the sky mode. Trump has made many cuts to the federal work force. Some of those people happened to work at America's National Parks. Most of them did things like open restrooms. These are not difficult jobs. This, of course, is not how the Press reported it.

It’s been 48 hours, and not enough has been made of the fact that the media, with a straight face, claims that unlocking a restroom in the federal bureaucracy requires institutional knowledge. pic.twitter.com/pEZvoFY41O — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 21, 2025

"At California’s Yosemite National Park, the Trump administration fired the only locksmith on staff on Friday. He was the sole employee with the keys and the institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms." And at other parks: pic.twitter.com/y3ngZyncW2 — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 20, 2025

... and that only ONE person in the entire U.S. park system possess the arcane and mystical knowledge to open the sacred portals to the crappers. — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 21, 2025

What a world.

Scoff, if you will, but there are four chapters of rules, procedures, snd unacceptable behaviors, for opening bathrooms in the US Parks orientation book.

Other chapters include, what to do if you accidentally misgender a bear. Which is the environmentally correct way to hang the… — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) February 21, 2025

Heaven forbid someone is misgendered.

Once the issue of the Keeper of the Keys who has institutional knowledge is resolved, the media will start another attack that the Keeper of the Keys is required to have institutional knowledge under the Trump administration. — White Lightning (@WhiteLightenNC) February 21, 2025

I had such a hard time convincing myself that was real.https://t.co/J6b9Qdi6OE — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) February 21, 2025

It's so stupid it is hard to believe.

One person held all the keys and didn't return them when they left? No functioning business on earth could operate like this. Only government entities that are supported by endless tax dollars can get away with this level of incompetence.🤦‍♂️ — Bruce Lee (@weardown) February 21, 2025

It's embarrassing how inefficient the government really is.

My question is how did visitors get locked into a restroom? If they said locked out, then maybe. And what happened to the regular set of keys they must have used every day before this? And finally, do they want us to believe that every restroom lock in the park used a… — Mark Catizone (@MarkCatizone) February 21, 2025

Maybe they should switch to a keypad with a code park employees would memorize to open the door. Work smarter, not harder.

Well come on man, some of those locks are tricky, you have to know exactly how the jiggle the key in there... — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) February 21, 2025

Keys can be tricky. Let's be honest.

Just more proof the federal bureaucracy needs to be torn out, down to the roots.

We'll maybe decide to rebuild some parts of it later.

Maybe. — Santa's Tavern (S0) (@SantasTavern) February 21, 2025

This is the only way.