Claws OUT! Mollie Hemingway ENDS Dem Strategist Defending Kamala's Word Salad in SAVAGE Back and Forth

As Twitchy readers know, Democratic Strategist Ally Sammarco tried very hard to pretend Kamala Harris doesn't speak in word salad and in fact the only reason people think she does is because they're too stupid to know any better.

Something about Kamala's NUANCE.

Here's the tweet as a reminder.

Republicans keep saying Kamala Harris speaks in “word salad” because she speaks in an intellectual, nuanced manner. They are so used to hearing first grade level vocabulary that anything more educated than that is confusing for them. — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) October 25, 2024

Now, we did cover this earlier today HOWEVER, Mollie Hemingway absolutely triggered the little strategist who couldn't.

Take a look:

Imagine how uneducated you'd have to be to think that Kamala Harris "speaks in an intellectual" manner. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 25, 2024

Ouch.

Guess this one hit home:

She absolutely does. But I understand if you’ve spent the last 8 years listening to Donald Trump, you’d be confused on what a competent leader sounds like. — Ally Sammarco (@Ally_Sammarco) October 25, 2024

You guys think Ally has her own little teleprompter reminding her to breathe in and breathe out? Oof.

So a competent leader can’t answer a question with anything other than “Donald Trump is a fascist?” So nuanced. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 25, 2024

Hey, we're sort of in the south, we know what that means.

I bet you come from a middle class family too. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) October 25, 2024

HAAAAA.

We see what he did there.

No nuance needed.

