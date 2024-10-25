Donald Trump Is a Mensch: Holocaust Survivor Shames Harris for Evoking Hitler to...
Claws OUT! Mollie Hemingway ENDS Dem Strategist Defending Kamala's Word Salad in SAVAGE Back and Forth

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on October 25, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Democratic Strategist Ally Sammarco tried very hard to pretend Kamala Harris doesn't speak in word salad and in fact the only reason people think she does is because they're too stupid to know any better.

Something about Kamala's NUANCE.

Here's the tweet as a reminder.

Now, we did cover this earlier today HOWEVER, Mollie Hemingway absolutely triggered the little strategist who couldn't.

Take a look:

Ouch.

Guess this one hit home:

You guys think Ally has her own little teleprompter reminding her to breathe in and breathe out? Oof.

Hey, we're sort of in the south, we know what that means.

HAAAAA.

We see what he did there.

No nuance needed.

