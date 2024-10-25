LOVE It! Hillary's CNN Rant Proves She STILL Hasn't Gotten Over LOSING BIGLY to Donald J. Trump (Watch)

Oh good, Hillary Clinton chimed in to talk about how Trump whooper her saggy old backside back in 2016. Is it our imagination or does she still seem super bitter about losing to DONALD J. TRUMP?!

Ha!

Love to see it.

Watch:

COLLINS: What do you think Kamala Harris has to do to avoid a repeat of 2016?



HILLARY CLINTON: Well first of all I don't think she has Jim Comey in the wings waiting to kneecap her, so that's good. pic.twitter.com/lvDifIoifB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2024

Look at that, Hillary had the loose skin around her nasty, gnarly old neck tightened up.

She's also still trying to pretend that Comey somehow kept her from winning and not her disgustingly horrible, evil, hag-like personality. Adorbs. After all of these years, nearly a decade, and she still can't accept Trump beat her. Isn't there a word for someone like that who challenges election results?

Traitor?

Insurrectionist?

Yeah.

Hillarys last thought in this life will be of Donald Trump. 🤣 — Puddintane (@imwren) October 25, 2024

He lives in that creepy old noggin rent-free.

Such a bitter, bitter, old, never-President. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) October 25, 2024

She broke the law and destroyed evidence-- her private home server with classified info was way worse than the crime that the feds literally raided Mar-a-Lago over -- and Comey went on TV and invented a fictional legal standard to exonerate her. But OK? https://t.co/WAntWZSaV2 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 25, 2024

But OK?

Ha!

