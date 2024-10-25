FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X

Do you guys hear that? Out in the distance? It sounds a lot like a high-pitched REEEEEEing sound. Know what that is? It's this thread of Lefties losing their minds over WaPo not endorsing Kamala Harris ...

This is delicious on so many levels and in so many ways.

Anyone checked in to see if Jennifer Rubin has quit yet?

Heh.

THE FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED https://t.co/g1tOV2g0SW — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

And here we go:

THE FLOOD OF 1,000,000 TEARS HAS STARTED https://t.co/G50zYQhwQg — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They're so mad.

Heh.

THE TEARS OF UNFATHOMABLE SADNESS https://t.co/6RQdBLpcug — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

Karen is NOT dealing well, like at all.

Poor Keith. Wonder if he'll quit his job over it? OH WAIT, Keith doesn't have a job because he's a nutjob nobody will hire, that's right.

OH HAPPY DAY, OH JOYFUL NOISE https://t.co/uujMnXSCQj — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

Warms our cold, dead, conservative hearts.

SOUND THE TRUMPETS AND RING THE BELLS, THE DAY OF SEETHING IS UPON US https://t.co/xG3dALPdsG — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

The Day of Seething.

Ok, that's pretty damn good.

LONG HAS THE SOWING BEEN, BUT GLORIOUS IS THE REAPING https://t.co/3pwEWEtYY8 — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

MAY IT NEVER CEASE https://t.co/pS9ryefNMU — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

May it never cease.

A FEAST! A FEAST IN HONOR OF THIS MOST WONDERFUL DAY! https://t.co/Tg0nii9021 — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

This most wonderful day.

This thread kills us.

FETCH ME A CASK OF FINE WINE SO THAT WE MIGHT TOAST TO NON-ENDORSEMENT DAY https://t.co/IiuBSlfdME — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

Side note, SO many of these people he's quote-tweeting have this editor blocked. Sheesh.

STRIKE UP THE BAND. https://t.co/v2BJ2H0oc7 — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

Strike up the band.

*snort*

THREE BEATS UPON THE DRUM. THREE BEATS TO SHAKE THE EARTH AND WAKE THE DEAD. https://t.co/CnrrxHKGk1 — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

Wake the dead.

YAAAS.

UNFURL THE BANNERS, RAISE THEM HIGH, THE DAY OF NON-ENDORSEMENT IS HERE https://t.co/dyBfH9WyZt — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

The Day of Non-Endorsement is ALMOST as funny as the Day of Seething.

SEND HERALDS TO EVERY CORNER OF THE LAND WITH GLAD TIDINGS https://t.co/eTJjTWOAZV — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

Now we have that song stuck in our heads ...

DRINK DEEPLY FROM THE WATERS OF COPE AND SEETHE https://t.co/OLxkx77SNi — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

Drink deeply.

Dammit, this Parker account is funnier than we are. *shakes fist*

RAISE A CHANT, STRIKE UP A SONG, THE FLOOD OF TEARS HAS COME https://t.co/EMRQQ1z5hy — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

The flood of tears, and we are here for it.

THE DISARRAY IS DEVASTATING https://t.co/gZh43tbIFW — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

DEVASTATING.

THE COPE IS CAPTIVATING https://t.co/z4h770nqNH — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

CAPTIVATING.

THE GRIEF IS GALVANIZING https://t.co/5cvbZIJGu9 — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

GALVANIZING.

We're sensing a theme here.

THE WICKED FLEE WHEN NONE PURSUETH https://t.co/1D56slX2tq — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

Whoa, this is getting deep.

THE HILARITY IS HEIGHTENED https://t.co/zESrhxFg6O — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) October 25, 2024

That it is.

Is he though?

Greatest thread ever.

