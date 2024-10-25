FLOODGATES HAVE OPENED! Hilariously BRUTAL Thread of All FREAK-OUTS Over WaPo NOT Endorsing Kamala WINS X

Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:50 PM on October 25, 2024
South Park Studios

Do you guys hear that? Out in the distance? It sounds a lot like a high-pitched REEEEEEing sound. Know what that is? It's this thread of Lefties losing their minds over WaPo not endorsing Kamala Harris ...

This is delicious on so many levels and in so many ways.

Anyone checked in to see if Jennifer Rubin has quit yet?

Heh.

And here we go:

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They're so mad.

Heh.

Karen is NOT dealing well, like at all.

Poor Keith. Wonder if he'll quit his job over it? OH WAIT, Keith doesn't have a job because he's a nutjob nobody will hire, that's right.

Warms our cold, dead, conservative hearts.

The Day of Seething.

Ok, that's pretty damn good.

May it never cease.

Keith Olbermann Having Kittens Over Anderson Cooper and the CNN Town Hall Best Thing on X Today
RickRobinson
This most wonderful day.

This thread kills us.

Side note, SO many of these people he's quote-tweeting have this editor blocked. Sheesh.

Strike up the band.

*snort*

Wake the dead.

YAAAS.

The Day of Non-Endorsement is ALMOST as funny as the Day of Seething.

Now we have that song stuck in our heads ... 

Drink deeply.

Dammit, this Parker account is funnier than we are. *shakes fist*

The flood of tears, and we are here for it.

DEVASTATING.

CAPTIVATING.

GALVANIZING.

We're sensing a theme here.

Whoa, this is getting deep.

That it is.

Is he though?

Greatest thread ever.

===========================================================================

