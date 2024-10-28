CRINGE: Gretch Whitmer and Kamala 'CAUGHT' on Hot Mic Boozing It Up Does NOT Go Well, Like at All (Watch)

'PUNK ROCK IS BACK': Roseanne ROASTS the 'Uptight Evil Establishment' AKA Democrats As...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There is maybe only one woman in the Democrat Party that people like even LESS than Kamala Harris, and that's Gretchen Whitmer. You know, the governor who shut down her state during COVID going so far as to disallow her constituents from buying SEEDS while she and her hubby vacationed and had a great time? The one who mocked Catholics and the Eucharist? And who could forget her fednapping ... sorry, kidnapping.

Gretch really sucks.

So seeing her and Kamala together is really terrifying, especially when there's a supposed 'hot mic'. 

Watch this:

Straight men are going to save this country. We've said it once, we've said it here, we'll say it again ... thank GOD for straight American men. Don't get us wrong, we know there are plenty of gay men and women who are voting for Trump BUT it's straight men Democrats are worried about.

And they should be.

Something like that.

We had no idea ... oh no! We cursed ! We're so edgy.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Yup.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION GRETCHEN WHITMER

