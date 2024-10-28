CRINGE: Gretch Whitmer and Kamala 'CAUGHT' on Hot Mic Boozing It Up Does NOT Go Well, Like at All (Watch)

There is maybe only one woman in the Democrat Party that people like even LESS than Kamala Harris, and that's Gretchen Whitmer. You know, the governor who shut down her state during COVID going so far as to disallow her constituents from buying SEEDS while she and her hubby vacationed and had a great time? The one who mocked Catholics and the Eucharist? And who could forget her fednapping ... sorry, kidnapping.

Gretch really sucks.

So seeing her and Kamala together is really terrifying, especially when there's a supposed 'hot mic'.

Watch this:

Kamala and Gretchen Whitmer are caught on a hot mic at their very cringe drinking beer at bar scene:



"We need to move ground among men."



Then realizes they are probably getting recorded...



"Oh we have microphones in here just listening to everything ... Sh**." pic.twitter.com/UeSOAdF30a — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 27, 2024

Straight men are going to save this country. We've said it once, we've said it here, we'll say it again ... thank GOD for straight American men. Don't get us wrong, we know there are plenty of gay men and women who are voting for Trump BUT it's straight men Democrats are worried about.

And they should be.

If by “caught on a hot mic” you mean 2 bad actresses transparently failing at seeming surprised. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) October 27, 2024

Something like that.

“Oh. I just noticed there’s camera and microphones.” pic.twitter.com/fu2H0MQlvm — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) October 27, 2024

We had no idea ... oh no! We cursed ! We're so edgy.

I was waiting for Big Gretchen to serve her a host Dorito. Doesn’t get cringier than these two morons. — Patty Girl MAGA X’d 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) October 28, 2024

Ah, the old "hot mic" mishap! When reality slips through the cracks of the polished façade, you see the cracks in the woke armor!



Democrats talking strategy over beers—real transparent leadership, right? Cheers to unfiltered moments!



Tomorrow's strategy: condescendingly… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) October 28, 2024

How do I know it was intentional?

1) The Party allowed it to happen.

2) The Party allowed it to air. — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) October 28, 2024

Yup.

