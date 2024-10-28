'PUNK ROCK IS BACK': Roseanne ROASTS the 'Uptight Evil Establishment' AKA Democrats As Only SHE Can

Tony Hinchcliffe's set at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally was about more than a roast comedian telling jokes, it was about free speech. Oh sure, he told jokes and some were great while some bombed, but ultimately what his presence at the rally has really done is reminded us all who wants to censor speech, and it's not the Right which is ironic considering how hard the Left is working to claim the rally was a NAZI RALLY.

They're really just not bright enough to realize they are the fascists in the room.

Roseanne Barr nailed it, as only she can.

Punk rock is back - but now it’s comedy



The uptight evil establishment

Is back- and they’re Democrats — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 28, 2024

She's right, you know.

For decades punk rock has been fighting 'the man,' 'the establishment' ... who knew it would be the Democrats? Although if we're being fair, it was Tipper Gore who threw a fit about music a long long time ago so maybe this has always been the case.

Johnny Rotten nailed it during covid… pic.twitter.com/2Kd7MX2KoG — EMG326 (@emg326idaho) October 28, 2024

MAGA is the new punk! pic.twitter.com/ySkpC4r0vv — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) October 28, 2024

Who would have thought patriotism would be punk rock?

But here we are.

