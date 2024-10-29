Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show and LOL

Kamala Stuns Crowd Into Dead Silence and Then Startles Them Back to Life...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on October 29, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Joe Rogan has to be one of the fairest most unbiased pundits out there so of course Team Kamala has a list of demands he has to meet before she'll come on his show, which he was good enough to share with all of X.

He also asked X if he should meet her demands or let her walk.

Take a look:

Only one hour and he has to come to her?

YEAH no.

Trump found a way to make time to travel to Austin and sit down for three hours. If she won't then Rogan should let her walk.

She will claim that she offered to go on and her dozens of supporters will believe her, but the rest of us will know better. That she's a complete coward and incapable, incompetent, imbecile.

Oh yeah, it would have been a lot of cackling, yelling, cackling, and screeching about Trump.

Heck, a single hour would be like that.

Worst. In. History.

'I Hope Your Beeper Doesn't Go Off': Ryan Girdusky DROPS Mehdi Hasan (Then CNN Bans Girdusky)
Grateful Calvin
Damn right.

Oof.

And yet ... fair.

Related:

Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)

THIS! Mollie Hemingway Uses INSANE Trump Rally Chyrons to Call for DESTRUCTION of Legacy Media and BOOM

Michael Shellenberger DEBUNKS Media/Lefties Comparing Trump Rally to NAZIS in Epic Receipt-Filled Thread

'PUNK ROCK IS BACK': Roseanne ROASTS the 'Uptight Evil Establishment' AKA Democrats As Only SHE Can

CRINGE: Gretch Whitmer and Kamala 'CAUGHT' on Hot Mic Boozing It Up Does NOT Go Well, Like At All (Watch)

