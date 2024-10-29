Let. Her. WALK! Joe Rogan Shares Kamala Harris's 'DEMANDS' Before She'll Come on His Show and LOL

Joe Rogan has to be one of the fairest most unbiased pundits out there so of course Team Kamala has a list of demands he has to meet before she'll come on his show, which he was good enough to share with all of X.

He also asked X if he should meet her demands or let her walk.

Take a look:

‼️Austin TX podcast or let her walk. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/05N9SHVzEv — Joe Rogan Podcast (@joeroganhq) October 29, 2024

Only one hour and he has to come to her?

YEAH no.

Trump found a way to make time to travel to Austin and sit down for three hours. If she won't then Rogan should let her walk.

She will claim that she offered to go on and her dozens of supporters will believe her, but the rest of us will know better. That she's a complete coward and incapable, incompetent, imbecile.

Hour 2 would have been a meltdown.



I just literally can’t even imagine what hour 3 would be. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2024

Oh yeah, it would have been a lot of cackling, yelling, cackling, and screeching about Trump.

Heck, a single hour would be like that.

Like I said, she won’t do anything that isn’t structured around her and she calls the shots😂😂😂😂 — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) October 29, 2024

Such an unserious candidacy. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) October 29, 2024

Worst. In. History.

No. Austin only. Same circumstances as Trump. It’s only right. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) October 29, 2024

A massage and quiche breakfast is in order. And when she shows up 55 minutes late, an apology for her inconvenience. — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 (@pepesgrandma) October 29, 2024

His podcast, he makes the rules. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) October 29, 2024

Damn right.

No concessions. You have a format. Many have met that format.



Kamala attempting to dictate a change in your format says it all. Do not bend the knee. — Lady Liberty (@WeDidItOnce) October 29, 2024

Austin. Three hours.



Do not negotiate with terrorists. — Just the Facts (@jonatha26052632) October 29, 2024

Oof.

And yet ... fair.

