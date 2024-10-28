Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and...
THIS! Mollie Hemingway Uses INSANE Trump Rally Chyrons to Call for DESTRUCTION of Legacy Media and BOOM

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on October 28, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

We knew Trump's Rally at Madison Square Garden would break the Left and the media and WE KNEW they would lose their minds and stay really stupid stuff but HOLY COW you guys, the stupid stuff they're saying these days makes the stupid stuff they said the last time he was president seem cool, calm, and collected.

The Nazi rally stuff has been really egregious (check out the big word!) and quite frankly, even dangerous, especially knowing plenty of whackjobs out there will believe them when they say Trump is a danger to 'our democracy.' 

Just look at these Chyrons:

Mollie Hemingway used this ridiculous fear-mongering to make a bigger, more important point:

THIS!

Today's legacy media is actually hurting people, making them crazier, more afraid, and less informed and all because they care more about electing Kamala Harris than they do reporting the news. They're not journalists, they're activists.

Lunatics.

Propagandists.

Whoda thunk we'd EVER be the more grounded and sane ones here at Twitchy?!

Sad and dangerous.

Yes.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp
Bingo.

Michael Shellenberger DEBUNKS Media/Lefties Comparing Trump Rally to NAZIS in Epic Receipt-Filled Thread

'PUNK ROCK IS BACK': Roseanne ROASTS the 'Uptight Evil Establishment' AKA Democrats As Only SHE Can

CRINGE: Gretch Whitmer and Kamala 'CAUGHT' on Hot Mic Boozing It Up Does NOT Go Well, Like At All (Watch)

Puerto Rican American Takes WHITE LEFTIES Apart for Being SO Offended By a Joke SHE Laughed At (Watch)

TIDE IS TURNING! 49ers' Nick Bosa BOLDLY Wears MAGA Hat During Field Interview (NBC Tries Editing It OUT)

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Whoopi Goldberg Makes an Insane Claim About Trump That'll Come As SHOCKING News to JD Vance
Doug P.
Michael Shellenberger DEBUNKS Media/Lefties Comparing Trump Rally to NAZIS in Epic Receipt-Filled Thread
Sam J.
THIS --> DAMNING Thread Proves Beyoncé-Gate Is a Very REAL Problem for Kamala and Democrats Know It
Sam J.
TIDE IS TURNING! 49ers' Nick Bosa BOLDLY Wears MAGA Hat During Field Interview (NBC Tries Editing It OUT)
Sam J.
Hack 'Reporter' Practically Begs Kamala Harris to Call Trump (and His MSG Rally Supporters) Nazis
Doug P.

