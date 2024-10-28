THIS! Mollie Hemingway Uses INSANE Trump Rally Chyrons to Call for DESTRUCTION of Legacy Media and BOOM

We knew Trump's Rally at Madison Square Garden would break the Left and the media and WE KNEW they would lose their minds and stay really stupid stuff but HOLY COW you guys, the stupid stuff they're saying these days makes the stupid stuff they said the last time he was president seem cool, calm, and collected.

The Nazi rally stuff has been really egregious (check out the big word!) and quite frankly, even dangerous, especially knowing plenty of whackjobs out there will believe them when they say Trump is a danger to 'our democracy.'

Just look at these Chyrons:

A sample of Chryons covering the MSG rally from the “news” media: pic.twitter.com/Wek0B29BtX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2024

Mollie Hemingway used this ridiculous fear-mongering to make a bigger, more important point:

Just for the mental health of Americans on the left, and to preserve the republic itself, the propaganda press simply must be destroyed. https://t.co/53SilbBNUK — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 27, 2024

THIS!

Today's legacy media is actually hurting people, making them crazier, more afraid, and less informed and all because they care more about electing Kamala Harris than they do reporting the news. They're not journalists, they're activists.

Lunatics.

Propagandists.

Whoda thunk we'd EVER be the more grounded and sane ones here at Twitchy?!

The fate of the country depends on it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 27, 2024

Red meat for Trump haters - at some point they are going to overdose on their own supply. It’s sad. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 28, 2024

Sad and dangerous.

Yes.

Half the country has been led to hate their neighbor by this evil regime - which ABSOLUTELY includes all legacy media.



This crime against our country is almost too big to comprehend. It may have been their most evil act. — Tanya Miller (@trmcnef) October 28, 2024

These MSNBC people are like chihuahuas burning through their allotted number of heartbeats at ten times normal speed. — Daniel Lee (@realdanlee) October 28, 2024

Bingo.

