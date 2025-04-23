JUSTICE for Peanut (and Fred): Documents Show NY State Always Planned to Euthanize Beloved Pets

Right before the November election, the Democrats who run the state of New York decided it was smart to raid the home of a social media user who rescued and -- for many years -- raised Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon. The authorities invaded the home and took the animals, euthanizing both of them over concerns of 'rabies.'

You'll be not shocked to learn the die was cast before the raid even happened, according to documents obtained by Judicial Watch:

BREAKING: Judicial Watch received 163 pages of records from the NY State Dept of Environmental Conservation in a lawsuit which show authorities had planned to euthanize a squirrel named “Peanut” & a raccoon named “Fred” before they were seized from NY resident Mark Longo (1/3). pic.twitter.com/CdlswpyXpK — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) April 22, 2025

The thread continues:

“New York State bureaucrats did not want to turn over these documents, but Judicial Watch’s lawsuit forced their hand,” Judicial Watch President @TomFitton (2/3). https://t.co/RIHzFViPQR — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) April 22, 2025

We see why they didn't want to turn them over.

“The documents show an abuse of power where 12 officers were sent in on a raid to seize Peanut and Fred, who the bureaucrats decided beforehand would be killed," @TomFitton (3/3). https://t.co/RIHzFViPQR — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) April 22, 2025

The cruelty is the point.

If ever there was an example of why big government isn’t a good thing, it is this unbelievable story! People can’t safely ride the subway, but the state sent 12 officers, let me repeat that, 12 OFFICERS, to kill a man’s rescue pets!



Hochul tried to throw the book at Daniel… — TexanQueenBee🌷🐝 (@TexanQueenB) April 22, 2025

The state has their priorities, and stopping actual crime ain't one of them.

This abuse of power, flagrant government overreach, should be addressed. Unbelievable.

Thank you for your steadfastness, Judicial Watch.



What are your next steps? — Jessica (@i_jessica) April 22, 2025

We'll see what the next steps are.

Undoubtedly, Peanut and Fred's owners will sue the state.

Poor guy, had the misfortune of having his life saved by a good man, only to die at the hands of the government who was “protecting” his savior. — 🇧 🇷 🇾 🇦 🇳 (@Hershofoingar) April 22, 2025

Government sucks.

All the people who were involved in the murder of peanut and Fred should be publicly, humiliated, and then shunned from society. — Ben Richards (@BenRichards0433) April 23, 2025

YUP.

JUSTICE FOR PEANUT AND FRED!!!! https://t.co/8luNehsCTW — 🐣 Duchess of Peeps 🐥 (@AnnaDsays) April 22, 2025

Torches. Pitchforks. Tar. Feathers.

All of that.

Execute, not euthanize (that implies a relief of illness). Where is accountability? @AGPamBondi @FBIDirectorKash @dbongino @USDA @peta You can judge the moral worth of a society by how it treats its weakest members. https://t.co/rHYXwUHsVw — Dr. Shannon A. Bowen (@drbowen) April 22, 2025

And ours doesn't treat its weakest members all that well, frankly.

So they lied about why it happened, eh? https://t.co/YMnMlBVMaP — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) April 23, 2025

They sure did.

Why does this not surprise me. https://t.co/FOCeruCgxe — Freedom Cat (@FreedomCat14) April 23, 2025

We are absolutely not surprised by this.

But it makes the whole situation that much worse.

Through the nose.

Oh they had a Vendetta against the little guy, what the actual hell?! https://t.co/Bu9Sa1nvQT — Matt Wyskiel (@MattWyskiel) April 23, 2025

Some bureaucrat saw Peanut and Fred making people happy and had to destroy that.

