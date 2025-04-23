White House Posts Illustrated Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Deported
JUSTICE for Peanut (and Fred): Documents Show NY State Always Planned to Euthanize Beloved Pets

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 23, 2025
imgflip

Right before the November election, the Democrats who run the state of New York decided it was smart to raid the home of a social media user who rescued and -- for many years -- raised Peanut the Squirrel and Fred the Raccoon. The authorities invaded the home and took the animals, euthanizing both of them over concerns of 'rabies.'

You'll be not shocked to learn the die was cast before the raid even happened, according to documents obtained by Judicial Watch:

The thread continues:

We see why they didn't want to turn them over.

The cruelty is the point.

The state has their priorities, and stopping actual crime ain't one of them.

We'll see what the next steps are.

Undoubtedly, Peanut and Fred's owners will sue the state.

Government sucks.

YUP.

Torches. Pitchforks. Tar. Feathers.

All of that.

And ours doesn't treat its weakest members all that well, frankly.

They sure did.

We are absolutely not surprised by this.

But it makes the whole situation that much worse.

Through the nose.

Some bureaucrat saw Peanut and Fred making people happy and had to destroy that.

