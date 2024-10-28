Times They Are a-Changin': Mitch McConnell to Step Down As Senate Republican Leader...
Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:48 PM on October 28, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Full transparency, writing about Chris Cuomo without making fun of him is a brand new thing for us here at Twitchy so bear with us if we seem awkward or off. For years, while Chris was at CNN he would say something stupid and we'd follow up and point out why it was stupid. It was just how things were especially while Trump was president and of course, during the COVID year.

Advertisement

But it seems losing his job at CNN may have been a wake-up call for Chris.

Whatever has happened to make him less stupid, we applaud it. Could it be a teensy bit of a red pill?

Not the whole pill, maybe half. 

Still, this is worth a watch:

Now, he's still Chris Cuomo so he's not going to REALLY get it, just yet.

But to be at this place? It's definitely interesting.

Losing a job as publicly as he did can be very humbling. Maybe?

Neither did we BUT we don't hate it.

Advertisement

Not even a little bit.

===========================================================================

