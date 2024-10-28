Talk About a 180! Chris Cuomo FINALLY Gets a Teensy Bit Red-Pilled and It's a GLORIOUS Thing (Watch)

Full transparency, writing about Chris Cuomo without making fun of him is a brand new thing for us here at Twitchy so bear with us if we seem awkward or off. For years, while Chris was at CNN he would say something stupid and we'd follow up and point out why it was stupid. It was just how things were especially while Trump was president and of course, during the COVID year.

But it seems losing his job at CNN may have been a wake-up call for Chris.

Whatever has happened to make him less stupid, we applaud it. Could it be a teensy bit of a red pill?

Not the whole pill, maybe half.

Still, this is worth a watch:

Wow!



“If you’re sending someone into the jungle, do you really care if they’re a savage?”



Personally, I don’t think Trump exhibits terrible behavior.



The media lies about him constantly.



The media exhibits terrible behavior.



However, Thoughts?

MUST LISTEN👇🏻🔊 pic.twitter.com/YaETf7mMpt — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) October 28, 2024

Now, he's still Chris Cuomo so he's not going to REALLY get it, just yet.

But to be at this place? It's definitely interesting.

Wow what happened to him. Probably because he was fired from CNN getting some sort of revenge. — BUCKSHOT (@william03963296) October 28, 2024

Is this really Chris? What changed? — 🇺🇸❤️🤍💙TinaG❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 (@TinaG_tlp) October 28, 2024

Losing a job as publicly as he did can be very humbling. Maybe?

I did not have this on my 2024 bingo card. — Alyssa D (@AlyssaD1776) October 28, 2024

Neither did we BUT we don't hate it.

Not even a little bit.

