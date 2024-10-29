THIS --> Jon Stewart MOCKS Media and Lefties Clutching PEARLS Over Puerto Rico Joke, ZINGS Kamala (Watch)

Jon Steward knows comedy when he sees it and knows that Tony Hinchcliffe is a ROAST comedian. What that means is Tony comes in to an event and makes fun of EVERYONE and EVERYTHING, and that we only have the one joke making whiners piss themselves tells us he pulled his usual routine in a bit.

Sure, Stewart brings up a good point, maybe bringing in a roast comic a week before the election wasn't the best idea BUT then again, for a campaign that is pushing free speech, it also make sense.

What he does say here that we agree with is the pearl-clutching is stupid.

Plus he thinks he's funny.

Watch:

Jon Stewart is spot on here. Even he thinks the outrage over MSG is BS. pic.twitter.com/IGnURSV7qp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 29, 2024

You can tell Stewart isn't sure he should be honest with his own crowd, which is sort of sad, but he does get away with it by degrading himself for daring to think Tony is funny.

Note, Tony IS funny.

Jon Stewart can not be voting for Kamala at this point. He HAS to know that Trump is the only choice for America and Freedom. — ꜰɪɴᴀʟ ᴄᴜᴛ ᴛɪʟᴇ (@TrumpsTileGuy) October 29, 2024

Considering how open she's been about censoring speech, something that is indispensable to comedians.

Like Jon.

It's obvious the people freaking out over a joke need a dose of reality, and who better to give it to them than Donald J. Trump?

Stewart does have his moments. I’m sure this one will cause some melting down of the left. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 29, 2024

Probably.

HOW DARE HE NOT BE OFFENDED LIKE THE RETS OF US.

Comedians are vile, crude and cringe. That's what makes them comedians — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) October 29, 2024

That's what USED to make them comedians.

Now they're all getting canceled for hurting people's feelings.

Vote accordingly.

