Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

If you find yourself seeing swastikas in groups of white people, you might be a racist.

Or the self-proclaimed CEO of the tolerant Left.

It's been a while since we last covered something this stupid, so we thought, why not? After all, she is going after one of our favorites to write about, not to mention the fact she sees Nazi symbols where there are none makes this a prolific self-own.

Take a look for yourselves:

I like how he pretended not to notice pic.twitter.com/wMmG3ZarmR — DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) May 15, 2025

We like how she couldn't help but notice.

I saw a ton of posts about it, looked a ton of times for the swastika that everyone was talking about, and now I'm seeing it because you pointed it out.



The odds that the average person notices it without being told about it are very slim, and it's therefore extremely… https://t.co/3rIsCOy6BH — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 15, 2025

Post continues:

... disingenuous to go after Matt for it.

Disingenuous. The Left? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

And a ton of posts? Who are these people, and why are they seeing swastikas?!

Only the dumbest people on the internet saw a swastika. I stared at it every time it came up on the TL and couldn’t figure it out until this post. These people could find a swastika in literally anything. https://t.co/P7Kog8YLUb — Gregg 🇬🇷 🇺🇸 (@realgreggd) May 15, 2025

*eye roll*

What he said.

They're mad at Matt Walsh because someone used an ai image that has a hidden swastika to argue against him. They're mad that he stayed on topic instead of collapsing to the floor in tears. They can't comprehend being able to actually argue a point. https://t.co/vsXii8dB18 — Alistair 🦅 (@Alistair_Rex) May 15, 2025

And they're stupid enough to see swastikas everywhere.

Yes because he doesn't see white people as evil like you do. — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) May 15, 2025

No one noticed this one either. pic.twitter.com/t6iB02TMt7 — Mark Delbridge 🇺🇲🏴‍☠️ (@DelbridgeMark1) May 15, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe the people who easily notice the swastika are the problem, not the people who don't — David (@DaveTheNewb) May 15, 2025

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

