Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on May 15, 2025
Twitchy

If you find yourself seeing swastikas in groups of white people, you might be a racist.

Or the self-proclaimed CEO of the tolerant Left.

It's been a while since we last covered something this stupid, so we thought, why not? After all, she is going after one of our favorites to write about, not to mention the fact she sees Nazi symbols where there are none makes this a prolific self-own.

Take a look for yourselves:

We like how she couldn't help but notice.

Post continues:

... disingenuous to go after Matt for it.

Disingenuous. The Left? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

And a ton of posts? Who are these people, and why are they seeing swastikas?!

*eye roll*

What he said.

And they're stupid enough to see swastikas everywhere.

Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE NEVER SAID
Amy Curtis
HA HA HA HA HA HA

Winner winner, chicken dinner.

Tags: LEFT MATT WALSH

