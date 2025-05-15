Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man'

Ever since illegal alien gang member and Sen. Chris Van Hollen's margarita drinkin' buddy Kilmar Abrego Garcia got deported to El Salvador the Democrats have made their true "priorities" abundantly clear. Garcia has been accused of domestic abuse and was reportedly engaging in human smuggling, but that's the kind of guy the Democrats are fighting to bring back to the U.S. The media helps by calling Garcia a "Maryland dad" instead of an "illegal alien from El Salvador."

Sebastian Gorka was on stage for a Politico event and took the opportunity to completely nuke both that outlet and others in the media who often act as if they're defense counsel for illegal aliens, many who commit horrific crimes. Watch:

"This isn't journalism. This is protecting those who hate America.… pic.twitter.com/PMeoPAl0FA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 15, 2025

Now THIS is going to leave a mark:

A "reporter" getting confronted by the reality about criminal illegals while they're trying to push the Dems' preferred narratives quickly wanting to "move on" in the interview is not an uncommon sight. Gorka wouldn't let her.

That was a verbal beatdown and Politico was begging for it.