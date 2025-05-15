Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins'...
While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control...
'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected P...
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE...
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and...
Hannah Dugan IS Facing Justice: Lefty Protesters Rally As Disgraced WI Judge Enters...
Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence...
Axios Reports *Fears (*Dem/Media Narratives) About Tariffs Killing the Economy 'May Be Ove...
TRANS UBER ALLES: Germany Gives VILE Child Trafficker LIGHT Sentence Because of His...
VIP
Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human...
RFK Jr. Goes Scorched Earth on Democrat Medicaid Lies
OOOH, He MAD! WATCH Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages About Tulsi Gabbard...
Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the...

Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man'

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on May 15, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Ever since illegal alien gang member and Sen. Chris Van Hollen's margarita drinkin' buddy Kilmar Abrego Garcia got deported to El Salvador the Democrats have made their true "priorities" abundantly clear. Garcia has been accused of domestic abuse and was reportedly engaging in human smuggling, but that's the kind of guy the Democrats are fighting to bring back to the U.S. The media helps by calling Garcia a "Maryland dad" instead of an "illegal alien from El Salvador."

Advertisement

Sebastian Gorka was on stage for a Politico event and took the opportunity to completely nuke both that outlet and others in the media who often act as if they're defense counsel for illegal aliens, many who commit horrific crimes. Watch: 

Now THIS is going to leave a mark: 

"This is why POLITICO is a JOKE! This is why you're gutter-press and fake news!" 

"You're sitting here, live, defending a member of MS-13!" "This isn't journalism. This is protecting those who hate America. Shame on you. We are saving lives!" 

"I'd like to see the Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin stories in comparison to the Russia Russia collusion garbage. I mean, let's be honest here. You have an agenda!"

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

A "reporter" getting confronted by the reality about criminal illegals while they're trying to push the Dems' preferred narratives quickly wanting to "move on" in the interview is not an uncommon sight. Gorka wouldn't let her. 

That was a verbal beatdown and Politico was begging for it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins' of Forebears
Amy Curtis
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE NEVER SAID
Amy Curtis
'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill
Brett T.
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected Pope Leo XIV
Amy Curtis
While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control Hotline Went Dead
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement