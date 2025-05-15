'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill

Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins'...
Brett T. | 4:45 PM on May 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Democrats sure know how to pick which hills on which to fight … illegal immigration, for example. There's also the ever-popular subject of reparations. Just last year, Squad member Rep. Cori Bush listed the reasons she was introducing her Reparations NOW resolution. "This country has an obligation," she said. On the campaign trail, Kamala Harris told radio host Charlamagne tha God, "On the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There's no question about that."

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Rep. Summer Lee said that she planned to introduce the Reparations NOW resolution on Thursday. You might remember Lee from this February, when she said, "White supremacy is rampant in this country, just look at the current administration … they have contributed to racial terror."

Lee was good for her word, and she and Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley took to the podium Thursday to introduce their multi-trillion-dollar reparations resolution. They called the event, “Why We Can’t Wait: Advancing Reparative Justice in Our Lifetime."

"We are in a moment of anti-blackness on steroids." Yeah, whatever you say.

This editor can't find it in the archives now, be he believes Bush had estimated that reparations would cost around $14 trillion or so.

But the current administration has contributed to racial terror. How, we don't know.

As Twitchy reported Wednesday, Rep. Jerry Nadler called Rep. Shri Thanedar's push to introduce seven impeachment articles against Donald Trump "idiotic." Nadler can recognize a losing issue when he sees it … Lee and Pressley don't.

***

