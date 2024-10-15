Kamala Harris Tells Charlamagne tha God There's No Question Reparations Have to Be Studied

After trying to keep as low a profile as possible, Kamala Harris is doing a media blitz with friendly outlets like 60 Minutes, The View, and Stephen Colbert. On Tuesday, she spoke with radio host Charlamagne tha God and touched on a number of issues of interest to black voters, whom she's losing to Donald Trump. (Charlamagne tha God is the host to whom Joe Biden said, "if you’ve got a problem whether or not you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.)

Consider this caller:

A caller during Charlamagne tha God's town-hall worries that Trump will put "anyone who doesn't look white into camps."



Harris replies, "you've hit on a really important point and expressed it I think so well, which is he is achieving his intended effect--to make you scared." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 15, 2024

Harris also touched on reparations, saying that they needed to be studied.

Harris says she's still open to reparations in Charlamagne tha God townhall. "On the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There's no question about that." — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 15, 2024

What does she mean by "studied?" Earlier this year she told The Root there have to be reparations:

"Should black people get reparations?"



KAMALA: "There have to be some form of reparations" pic.twitter.com/q5botomBJR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2024

She doesn't just mean monetary reparations — she wants to eliminate laws that "continue to disproportionately and negatively affect African-Americans as a group, and those that perpetuate the lingering effects, materially and psycho-social."

Rep. Cori Bush has already studied reparations and concluded that they will cost $14 trillion. Where will the money come from? She'd take it out of the defense budget.

