Kamala Harris Tells Charlamagne tha God There's No Question Reparations Have to Be Studied

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 15, 2024
Screenshot via Comedy Central

After trying to keep as low a profile as possible, Kamala Harris is doing a media blitz with friendly outlets like 60 Minutes, The View, and Stephen Colbert. On Tuesday, she spoke with radio host Charlamagne tha God and touched on a number of issues of interest to black voters, whom she's losing to Donald Trump. (Charlamagne tha God is the host to whom Joe Biden said, "if you’ve got a problem whether or not you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.)

Consider this caller:

Harris also touched on reparations, saying that they needed to be studied.

What does she mean by "studied?" Earlier this year she told The Root there have to be reparations:

She doesn't just mean monetary reparations — she wants to eliminate laws that "continue to disproportionately and negatively affect African-Americans as a group, and those that perpetuate the lingering effects, materially and psycho-social."

Rep. Cori Bush has already studied reparations and concluded that they will cost $14 trillion. Where will the money come from? She'd take it out of the defense budget.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS REPARATIONS

