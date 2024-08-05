Kamala Harris Backed Reparations Bill That 'Eliminates' Laws Which Negatively Affect African-Americans

Kamala Harris is a radical Leftist, and one that supports creating a two-tiered 'justice' system which favors certain groups and laws over others.

New @FreeBeacon : The reparations bill Harris backs would also look to “eliminate” laws that "continue to disproportionately and negatively affect African-Americans as a group, and those that perpetuate the lingering effects, materially and psycho-social” https://t.co/0wo9j5awY7

Here's more from the Free Beacon:

Although the bill does not specify which federal laws could be slashed, a reparations task force in California may offer some clues. That task force concluded last year that longtime black residents were entitled to $1.2 million each, as well as recommended sweeping changes to the criminal code.

Among the changes recommended were decriminalizing public urination and letting those arrested for public indecency sue the state for damages. Fathers who are delinquent on their child support would see their debt wiped, and police would no longer be allowed to pull over cars with expired registration, tinted windows, or broken tail lights.

Police and probation officers should also be barred from public school property, the committee said. Those same schools, however, would be required to teach high school students about reparations and the "opportunity gap between African American students and their peers," the task force wrote.