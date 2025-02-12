Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and...
Tick Tock: Mike Lee Calls Debt Clock 'Deeply Disturbing' As It Grows Despite...
Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
'Un-Safe Space': Trans Activists Use Threats to Declare Worcester, MA a 'Gender Diverse'...
Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlin Collins About Reporter Who 'Deadnamed' Gulf of...
'It Stops Today!' Pam Bondi Announces Charges Against NY Gov, AG for Refusing...
REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon M...
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around...
VIP
Schrödinger's Constitution
'They're Coming Home': Astronauts Stranded on the ISS Will Soon Be on Terra...
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing...
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out...

Rep. Summer Lee Says Current Administration Has Contributed to Racial Terror, Demands Reparations

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 12, 2025
Meme

Again, we're not sure what the occasion was for this press conference. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman used it to call out the mediocre white men Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Rep. Summer Lee used her time to claim that the current administration is rife with white supremacy and that the country owes reparations. Why didn't President Joe Biden do anything about reparations? It was under Biden that Rep. Cori Bush said it was time for reparations, which she estimated would cost at least the amount of the black white wealth gap, or $14 trillion dollars.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris changed her mind on reparations during her presidential campaign, going from "there have to be some form of reparations" to saying "it has to be studied." 

Here's Lee:

Even Harris knew it was a losing issue.

Recommended

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Advertisement

Reparations aren't part of Agenda 47, but they're welcome to talk about it all they like. Perhaps they can get reparations at the local level; San Francisco's reparations panel suggested $5 million to every black resident on top of wiping out all debts associated with educational, personal, credit card and payday loans, a guaranteed income of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and $1 houses.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP RACISM REPARATIONS WHITE SUPREMACY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and It Includes Scott Jennings
justmindy
Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Brett T.
Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlin Collins About Reporter Who 'Deadnamed' Gulf of America
Brett T.
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD
Amy Curtis
Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More Doug P.
Advertisement