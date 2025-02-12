Rep. Summer Lee Says Current Administration Has Contributed to Racial Terror, Demands Reparations

Again, we're not sure what the occasion was for this press conference. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman used it to call out the mediocre white men Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Rep. Summer Lee used her time to claim that the current administration is rife with white supremacy and that the country owes reparations. Why didn't President Joe Biden do anything about reparations? It was under Biden that Rep. Cori Bush said it was time for reparations, which she estimated would cost at least the amount of the black white wealth gap, or $14 trillion dollars.

Kamala Harris changed her mind on reparations during her presidential campaign, going from "there have to be some form of reparations" to saying "it has to be studied."

Here's Lee:

Democrat Rep. Summer Lee labels President Trump a “white supremacist” while demanding “repatriations.”



“White supremacy is rampant in this county, just look at the current Administration…they have contributed to racial terror.”



pic.twitter.com/DpdmfWVyki — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 12, 2025

Even Harris knew it was a losing issue.

Reparations aren't part of Agenda 47, but they're welcome to talk about it all they like. Perhaps they can get reparations at the local level; San Francisco's reparations panel suggested $5 million to every black resident on top of wiping out all debts associated with educational, personal, credit card and payday loans, a guaranteed income of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and $1 houses.

